Ulta 21 Days Of Beauty Sale: Shop 10 Of The Best Deals

Every year we get super excited for the Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale and it is finally here! The sale started on August 30 and runs until September 19. Every day for 21 days, the Ulta sale releases amazing deals on some of your all-time favorite brands and products – there is truly nothing better.

This year, there are a ton of fabulous deals running on everything from eyeliners to face washes and while it may seem overwhelming, we have got you covered. We rounded up some of the best deals that will be running during the 21-day beauty sale and you can shop all of them right here. The sale is in stores and online, plus, the best part is, you can virtually try on some of the products to match your skin tone and swatch products to see if they would work well on you, when you download the app, GLAMlab.

Thursday, September 10 – LORAC’s best-selling PRO Palettes will be 50% off, making the palettes $19.50 each ($39 value). This includes the PRO Palette Original, 2, 3 & 4.

August 30 through September 19 – Stila Cosmetics will be 50% off including the iconic Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner.

1. 50% off KKW Beauty Eyeshadow Palettes

Starting today, Sept. 2, select KKW Beauty eyeshadow palettes are 50% off. They are regularly priced from $30-45 but are on sale now for $15-22.50. Four palettes are currently on sale – the Mrs. West Eyeshadow Palette which is on sale for $15, the Classic Eyeshadow Palette on sale for $22.50, the Classic Blossom Eyeshadow Palette for $22.50, and the Smokey Volume I Eyeshadow Palette for $15. Each of the palettes features neutral colored shadows that are perfect for everyday use. $15-22.50, ulta.com



2. 50% off Elemis, Kopari, Patchology & Tarte

Select self-care items from Elemis, Kopari, Patchology & Tarte are 50% off with sale prices ranging from $7-27.50, knocked down from the regular prices of $14-55. There are tons of products on sale from these brands and some of our favorites include the Elemis Superfood Facial Oil which is perfect for the changing of season’s as your skin will be super dry from the sun this summer. Another one of our favorites is the Kopari Beauty Original Coconut Deodorant which is clean, vegan, and non-toxic. Even better, you get a free Kopari Hydrating Body Wash deluxe with your $25 Kopari Beauty purchase (offer valid 8/30-9/19 or while supplies last). $7-27.50, ulta.com



3. 50% off Urban Decay All Nighter Waterproof Setting Powder

This is one of our favorite setting powders of all time and it’s finally on sale for $17 (original price of $34) starting Sept. 3! The powder comes in one light, neutral color, and is waterproof. It sets your makeup in place, controls shine, and smoothes out your skin tone so your face is a soft, blank canvas. It’s the perfect product to keep in your purse when you feel like your skin is getting too oily but you don’t want to mess up your makeup. $17, ulta.com



4. 50% off Lilly Lashes, House of Lashes, Velour Lashes & Blinking Beauté

In need of some new false lashes for the upcoming season? Look no further because starting Tuesday, Sept. 8, select faux-mink lashes from your favorite brands Lilly Lashes, House of Lashes, Velour Lashes & Blinking Beauté are 50% off. Prices were originally $12-26 but have been slashed down to $6-13. Whether you’re looking for full voluminous lashes or more wispy, subtle lashes, you will be sure to find a set you love from the long list of sale items. $6-13, ulta.com



5. 50% off Too Faced Natural Palettes

Starting Sept. 7 all Too Faced Natural Palettes are 50% off with prices ranging from $19.50-22, knocked down from $39-44. On sale is the Natural Matte Neutral Eyeshadow Palette, the Natural Face Highlight, Blush and Bronzing Veil Face Palette, and the Natural Eyes Neutral Eyeshadow Palette. The best part is, with your Too Faced purchase of $35, you get a free 3 Piece Award Winning Makeup Set (offer valid 8/30-9/19 or while supplies last). $19.50-22, ulta.com



6. 50% off Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kits

Just when you thought the sale was too good to be true, select Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kits are 50% off starting Sept. 12! Prices will range from $13.50-14.50, with original prices being $27-29. On sale are the Matte Lip Kit which is available in 10 colors and the Velvet Lip Kit which comes in six colors. $13.50-14.50, ulta.com



7. 50% off Beauty Bakerie, Indie Lee, Jane Iredale, Petite ‘n Pretty, UOMA Beauty & Zoeva

Starting Sept. 9, all women founder brands – Beauty Bakerie, Indie Lee, Jane Iredale, Petite ‘n Pretty, UOMA Beauty & Zoeva – will be 50% off! Prices will range from $8-25 which is a great deal from the original prices of $16-50. Some of our favorites from the sale are the UOMA Beauty Say What?! Foundation which comes in a whopping 51 colors to choose from, the jane iredale Glow Time Full Coverage Mineral BB Cream which is a great everyday product and comes in 10 colors, and the Zoeva Basic Moment Eyeshadow Palette, which you a get a free gift when you purchase $35 worth from Zoeva. There are so many other amazing deals on products from these brands and you definitely don’t want to miss out! $8-25, ulta.com



8. 50% off Becca Primers

Select Becca Primers will be 50% off starting Sept. 9 with all prices being $19.50, knocked down from the regular price of $39. Included in the sale are the Ever-Matte Poreless Priming Perfector, the Backlight Priming Filter, the First Light Priming Filter, and the Skin Love Brighten & Blur Primer. $19.50, ulta.com



9. 50% off Crepe Erase Advanced Body Repair Treatment

Starting Sept. 15, all Crepe Erase Advanced Body Repair Treatment products are on sale for $39.50 (original price of $79). Included in the sale is the Advanced Body Repair Treatment and the Intensive Body Repair Treatment. Both products help with skin that has become creepy or sagging and the creams help lift the skin and restore the elasticity. $39.50, ulta.com



10. 50% off Origins, Proactiv & Sunday Riley Select Skin Kits

Ok, this is seriously amazing – select skin kits from some of the top skincare brands – Origins, Proactiv & Sunday Riley – are 50% off starting Sept. 15. Prices were originally $25-60 and are on sale for $12.50-30. On sale are the Proactiv Original 3-Step System, the Sunday Riley Flash Fix Kit which you get a free gift with your Sunday Riley purchase of $50 (offer valid 8/30-9/19 or while supplies last), and the Origins Cleansing and Radiance-Boosting Trio which you get a free gift when you spend $50 from Origins (offer valid 8/30-9/19 or while supplies last). $12.50-30, ulta.com

