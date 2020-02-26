Sienna Miller’s Facialist Reveals How To Get Hydrated, ‘Glassy Skin’ This Winter

The latest skincare trend taking the world by storm is ‘glassy skin’ & Sienna Miller’s facialist, Aida Bicaj, shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, how you can try the gorgeous, glowing skin trend.

When it comes to winter skin, many people feel dehydrated and dull due to the harsh, cold weather. However, there are ways to still achieve a flawless dewy glow and facialist to the stars, Aida Bicaj, whose clients include Sienna Miller, Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen, Michelle Williams, Jennifer Connelly, and Kyra Sedgwick to name a few, revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, how you can get the look. The trend of glowing skin is super popular right now and it’s not going anywhere, in fact, the “glassy skin” trend is just getting started. “glassy skin” is having your face so glowy and fresh, that it looks like glass.

Aida shared how to achieve the look, revealing, “‘Glassy skin’ is a term my clients started using after seeing my own skin and the healthy, glowing, dewy, flawless skin that resulted after coming to me regularly for facials and using the products and skincare regimen I prescribed them. To achieve the ‘glassy skin’ effect on your own, you should use a toner-exfoliator, mask regularly, apply a combination of serums appropriate for your skin type – and, of course, use day and night moisturizers.”

As for how to keep your skin hydrated in the summer, Aida admitted, “Hydration in the winter requires self-discipline! Layering is a must: milky cleanser, gentle exfoliating toner, serums, and then finish with a cream. Serums are a must – I recommend Future Cosmetics Beauty Drops. As for creams, I always tell my clients to use them based on the seasons. Opt for heavier creams in the winter when you need the protection, just as you wear heavier clothing, and go for light creams in spring and summer. Your skin will thank you and you will notice the difference.”

Aida also shared some tips for achieving glowy skin in the winter, “Beyond facial treatments every 4-6 weeks, a proper and complete skincare regimen is of utmost importance and necessary to maintain healthy, glowing skin, and elasticity as well. Gentle exfoliation is also a must to remove dead cells. It is not only useful but important because exfoliation prepares the skin for the absorption of skincare products. Also, masking is just as important as treating your skin with serums and creams.”