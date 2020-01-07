Kim Kardashian looked gorgeous when she went completely makeup-free, showing off her glowing skin while in LA on Jan. 6.

If there’s one thing for sure, it’s that Kim Kardashian, 39, manages to look gorgeous no matter what she’s wearing and that’s exactly what happened when she left her husband, Kanye West’s, 42, office in LA on January 6. Kim was super dressed down in a groufit (gray outfit) featuring a light gray hooded sweatshirt with matching baggy gray sweatpants. She topped her look off with a pair of adidas Yeezy 700 V3 Azael Sneakers and a massive tan Hermes Birkin Bag, of course. While we appreciated Kim’s casual outfit, it was her naturally glowing skin that truly stole the show. Kim opted out of wearing any makeup, letting her clear complexion shine. Her black hair was slicked back into a tight low messy bun, clearing the hair out of her face.

Kim tried to cover up her bare face with a massive binder, but it didn’t stop us from catching a glimpse of her glowing skin. There’s nothing we love more than seeing Kim without makeup because it not only shows how down to earth she is, it shows that she doesn’t need makeup to look gorgeous. Kim has been going makeup-free a lot recently and we love seeing her fresh-faced.

Aside from this time, Kim was seen with no makeup when she headed on a late-night McDonald’s run back on Oct. 4 wearing a gray zip-up sweatshirt and baggy sweatpants. Her face was completely bare and had a glossy sheen, while her short bob was half clipped up and covered with her hood. She also stepped out twice in one week back in August, wearing no makeup and not even a drop of foundation, keeping her fresh face on full display.

Not only has Kim been loving going au naturel, but she also been loving letting her natural hair down and she chose to let her jet black hair down and parted in the middle with gorgeous beach waves cascading down her face. There have been so many times Kim and the rest of the KarJenners have rocked the no-makeup look and you can click through the gallery above to see all of the stunning pics!