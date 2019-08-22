Beauty
Kim Kardashian Once Again Goes Makeup-Free While Rocking Sheer Bodysuit — Pics

Kim Kardashian No Makeup
Beverly Hills, CA - Kim Kardashian steps out for errands in a noir colored fit.
Kim Kardashian has been loving the au naturel look & she opted to go completely makeup-free, yet again, while wearing a sexy sheer bodysuit.

Despite having her very own beauty brand, KKW Beauty, Kim Kardashian, 38, has been embracing the no-makeup look lately and she looks just as gorgeous without makeup. Kim was out in LA on Wednesday, August 21, when she opted to wear a pair of high-waisted black baggy drawstring pants with a sheer, charcoal gray bodysuit, which she chose to go completely braless under. The entire back of the one-piece was cutout, revealing her bare back and she accessorized with her new fave style of shoe – the thong flip flop, this time wearing them in a powder blue shade. The best part of her entire look though was the fact that she wore no makeup for the second time this week. She chose to not wear even a drop of foundation, keeping her fresh face on full display. She’s also been loving letting her natural hair down and she chose to let her jet black hair down and parted in the middle with gorgeous beach waves cascading down her face.

The first time Kim went au naturel this week was when she stepped out for a date night with hubby, Kanye West, 42, at The Bungalow in Santa Monica on Sunday, August 18. While Kim is usually all dolled up for a date night, she chose to go completely makeup-free for the outing and even wore a full gray sweatsuit. Kim looked unrecognizable in her ensemble, as she threw on a pair of light gray, tight elastic sweatpants from Providence College, a university in Rhode Island, paired with a darker gray baggy hooded sweatshirt. She topped her casual outfit off with her go-to pair of Yeezy Wave Runner Sneakers. Aside from her super casual outfit, we were totally shocked to see Kim without a drop of makeup on. Kim left her face completely bare, showing off her natural beauty, and even opted out of covering up her imperfections including a little blemish on the side of her chin.

It is so rare to see Kim without makeup, which is why we are totally shocked that she’s done it twice this week. However, Kim proved that she can make anything look good and her natural face is just as gorgeous as her face with makeup on. Aside from her no-makeup look, Kim also let her natural hair down again, choosing to let her naturally wavy black hair down in gorgeous beach waves, which is the hottest hair trend of the summer.

We love seeing Kim without makeup – it is such a relaxed look and she manages to look good with or without makeup, so why wouldn’t she go au naturel.