Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian & More Of The Hottest KarJenner Birthday Pics Of All-Time

Kylie Jenner celebrated her birthday in style this month with plenty of stellar looks, but it’s not the first time a KarJenner has brought their fashion A-game to a b’day bash.

Birthday style is a whole different type of style. You don’t just wear any outfit to celebrate turning another year older – it’s a major moment often marked with some of our best looks of the entire year. But when you are as rich as the Kardashian and Jenner women, you have access to high end designers and custom pieces made specifically for these special occasions. Obviously this means that Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardshian, and the rest of their sisters have been slaying the style game at birthday parties for years.

Instead of a one and done shindig, Kylie opted to honor her birthday on Aug. 10 by celebrating nearly all month long. The billionaire invited momager Kris Jenner, boyfriend Travis Scott, and a select few of her close friends, including Sofia Richie and Scott Disick on a massive yacht in the Mediterranean this summer. The group spent most of their time in Italian towns and islands like Positano, Campania, and Capri, and Kylie had no shortage of looks for the luxurious vacation.

One of Kylie’s boldest looks was a pair of red high-waisted pants, styled with a white ruffle top, sneakers, sunglasses and gold jewelry. She wore the chic ensemble while out with Travis in Portofino. But this isn’t the only killer look she wore on the trip – or the only great birthday look worn by a KarJenner. Head up to the gallery above to see how Kylie, Kim, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner have showcased their birthday style in the past.