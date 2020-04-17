Gallery
Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, & More Of The Hottest KarJenner Birthday Pics Of All Time

News Writer

Put on your birthday best! With only one day until Kourtney Kardashian’s 41st birthday on April 18, we’re taking a look back at some of the hottest looks the KarJenner women have worn to celebrate each of their birthdays!

We all know that no one does style quite like the Kardashian and Jenner sisters, but they really kick it up a notch when it comes to birthday celebrations! A birthday in the KarJenner family isn’t just an ordinary occasion; it’s an event. Often those events are marked by big, blowout bashes and the most exclusive invites in Hollywood. That also means looking your absolute fiercest and best! Leave it to Kylie JennerKourtney KardashianKim, Khloe, and Kendall to show the world how birthday style is really done!

Fans across the globe remember Kylie’s Mediterranean getaway for her birthday. Kylie’s 22nd birthday on Aug. 10 was a dream getaway for the young billionaire and her closest confidants. Kylie invited momager Kris Jenner, then-boyfriend Travis Scott, and a select few of her close friends, including Sofia Richie and Scott Disick on a massive yacht in the Mediterranean during the 2019 summer. The group spent most of their time in Italian towns and islands like Positano, Campania, and Capri, and Kylie had no shortage of looks for the luxurious vacation. One of Kylie’s boldest looks was a pair of red high-waisted pants, styled with a white ruffle top, sneakers, sunglasses and gold jewelry. She wore the chic ensemble while out with Travis in Portofino. The pair enjoyed the sun, food, and culture of the stunning region.

Of course, Kylie isn’t the only one in the family with flawless fashion! Kourtney rocked a super sexy glittering purple dress to Kylie’s 21st birthday party on Aug. 9, 2018. Kourt looked absolutely flawless in the little number, showing off her incredibly toned legs and her perfect, bronze tan. Kourtney dressed down her look by wearing translucent heels and a pair of gold hoop earrings for the event. The mother-of-three couldn’t have looked better!

Kourtney Kardashian on her way to Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday party on Aug. 9, 2018 [SplashNews].
Although, her look at then-partner Scott’s 33rd birthday was equally as hot! Kourtney went with a camouflage-inspired pattern on her green dress and wore her hair in a high ponytail for the May 27, 2016 birthday bash at 1OAK at The Mirage in Las Vegas. Kourt fashioned a pair of fringed high heels and wore subtle pieces of jewelry, save for her gold hoop earrings! Her makeup was done to bring out her stunning eyes and Kourtney looked ready for the night’s soiree!

Kourtney Kardashian attends Scott Disick’s 33rd birthday at 1OAK at The Mirage in Las Vegas on May 27, 2016 [Shutterstock].
But there are so many more great birthday looks that the KarJenners have worn over the years. To see more, click through the gallery above!