Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid & More Stars Rocking Tight Bike Shorts Under Dresses & Skirts

Bike shorts are a staple in athleisure, but there’s ways to dress them up, too! Kim Kardashian, Irina Shayk and more trendy stars have worn them under pretty dresses and skirts.

Bike shorts haven’t been reserved solely for cycling classes for quite a while now. The tight compression shorts have been spotted on everyone from Emily Ratajkowski to Hailey Baldwin as part of their regular street style. But while they’re typically paired with crop tops, sports bras or other athletic wear, we’ve started to see a new trend emerging in the athleisure space. Plenty of today’s biggest trendsetters have started wearing them under pretty dresses and short skirts.

It’s a smart move to wear bike shorts with dresses. When your skirt errs on the shorter side, there’s always the risk of it blowing up Marilyn Monroe-style while you’re walking down the street, exposing your underwear to every passerby. Throwing on a pair of bike shorts eliminates that issue, and even appears totally intentional if that Marilyn moment were to happen.

This look was seen in action on July 15 when Irina Shayk stepped out in New York wearing a red floral mini dress with bike shorts peeking out from underneath. She finished off her look with a denim jacket from Levi’s, sunglasses, hoop earrings and a cherry patterned Louis Vuitton handbag.

If you’re ever wondering if something is on trend, the easiest way to find out is to see if any of the Kardashian-Jenner women have tried it out. This look passes that test. Kim Kardashian turned a vintage Dolce & Gabbana mini dress with a middle slit into a bit of a romper moment by pairing it with black compression shorts. She rocked the chic look to BeautyCon in July 2018, along with a miniature purse and Merah Vodianova stilettos. Head up to the gallery above to see even more ways celebrities have worn this cool style!