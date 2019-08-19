Beauty
Kim Kardashian Goes Makeup-Free & Rocks Super Casual Sweats For Night Out With Kanye West — Pics

Kim Kardashian Makeup Free
Santa Monica, CA - Reality Star and Makeup Mogul, Kim Kardashian and her Rapper Husband Kanye West keep it casual in sweat suits as they exit a dinner date at The Bungalow in Santa Monica. Kim made a rare decision to flaunt her natural beauty as she goes makeup free for the night. Kanye, meanwhile was seen wearing a brace on his left hand.
Kim Kardashian was out on a date-night with Kanye West on August 18 when she opted to go completely makeup-free while rocking casual sweatpants & a sweatshirt.

Kim Kardashian, 38, went totally au naturel when she stepped out for a date night with hubby, Kanye West, 42, at The Bungalow in Santa Monica on Sunday, August 18. While Kim is usually all dolled up for a date night, she chose to go completely makeup-free for the outing and even wore a full gray sweatsuit. Kim looked unrecognizable in her ensemble, as she threw on a pair of light gray, tight elastic sweatpants from Providence College, a university in Rhode Island, paired with a darker gray baggy hooded sweatshirt. She topped her simple outfit off with her go-to pair of Yeezy Wave Runner Sneakers. Aside from her super casual outfit, we were totally shocked to see Kim without a drop of makeup on. Kim left her face completely bare, showing off her natural beauty, and even opted out of covering up her imperfections including a little blemish on the side of her chin.

It is so rare to see Kim without makeup, that this look totally shocked us. However, Kim proved that she can make anything look good and her natural face is just as gorgeous as her face with makeup on. Aside from her no-makeup look, Kim also let her natural hair down, choosing to let her naturally wavy black hair down in gorgeous beach waves, which is the hottest hair trend of the summer. She parted her hair in the middle and let her curls cascade around her face, completing her effortless date-night look.

Meanwhile, Kanye was also dressed down, as he chose to throw on a pair of teal baggy pants that looked almost like scrubs or sweatpants. He paired the blue pants with a light gray hooded sweatshirt as well, and his hoodie had colorful doodles drawn all over it. Kanye topped his look off with a pair of tortoise sunglasses, tan boots, and a medical brace, which he wore on his left hand.

Kim Kardashian went completely makeup-free & left her naturally wavy hair down while on a date night with Kanye West on August 18 in Santa Monica.
Not only did Kim go completely makeup-free, she opted to wear gray sweats from head-to-toe, while Kanye also wore a sweatshirt and blue pants.

We love seeing Kim out and about with no makeup on and in casual clothes – it is so refreshing – especially since she chose to go casual for a date-night.