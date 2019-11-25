‘No Makeup’ Look: Kim Kardashian & 10 More Stars Rocking The Au Naturel Beauty Trend

The days of super dark smokey eyes & bright lipsticks are slowly fading, as celebs have started to embrace the “no makeup” makeup look & everyone from Kim Kardashian to Jennifer Lawrence has tried the trend.

Some of our favorite stars are ditching bold makeup looks for more subtle glam and the “no makeup” makeup look has quickly become a huge trend. Kim Kardashian, 39, has been rocking the look a ton recently, and when she’s not opting for subtle glam, she’s wearing no makeup at all. Kim attended the 45th Annual People’s Choice Awards in LA on Nov. 10 when she went with nude makeup done by Mario Dedivanovic. Kim went with a soft dewy bronze glow with pink undertones. Mario used all KKW Beauty products on her face and aside from a flawless complexion and voluminous lashes, she looked like she had barely any makeup on.

Kim’s little sister, Kendall Jenner, 24, is always rocking the no makeup look and the supermodel manages to always look stunning. Kendall also tried out the look at the 2019 Emmys on Sept. 22, when she slicked her hair back into a middle-parted bun and wore barely any makeup aside from a slight cat eye and a nude lip. A little blush on the cheeks and some highlighter to give her a glow completed her look.

Two other sisters who love rocking the trend are supermodels Gigi, 24, and Bella Hadid, 23. Both girls are so naturally gorgeous that they don’t need to wear any makeup at all, but they do add some neutral glam when it comes to events and red carpets. Gigi looked amazing when she attended the CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Awards in NYC rocking barely any makeup aside from a light orange shadow and a matte nude lip. Meanwhile, Bella wore just a drop of eyeliner and some mascara to the Dior Beauty dinner during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 24.

From Kaia Gerber to Amanda Seyfriend, there are so many other celebs who have been trying out the subtle glam look and you can click through the gallery above to see all of their gorgeous looks!