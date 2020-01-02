How To Apply Self-Tanner If You Want A Gorgeous Glow Like Kendall Jenner’s: Expert Tips

Now that we’re in the new year, what better way to kick off the decade than with a spray tan? Luckily, St Tropez ambassador, Sophie Evans, shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, how to apply self-tanner perfectly!

You don’t need to fake and bake to get a gorgeous glow during these winter months and now that it’s the new year, a spray tan is the perfect option. Some of our favorite celebrities rock natural-looking spray tans, including Kendall Jenner, 24, and luckily, St Tropez ambassador, Sophie Evans, shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, the exact steps you should take to get a perfect tan as well as tips for prepping your skin before and treating your skin after. See below for Sophie’s seven steps to a perfect spray tan.

“Step 1: Exfoliate your whole body and banish flaky winter skin. TIP – Start exfoliating your body consecutively for about 2-3 days. Dry body brushing is something I recommend particularly if your legs are super dry.

Step 2: Choose a self-tanner that you know works well with your skin tone and type. TIP- Patch test a small area first if in doubt.

Step 3: Make sure you have all your tools for an easy no-mess application. You will need a clean (or new) Applicator Mitt ($6.50) to prevent your hands and palms from staining and to ensure a fast application. TIP- Always use an Applicator Mitt otherwise self-tanning can be messy! You will need your favorite self-tanner, a non-oil-based body lotion, a packet of cleansing/baby wipes for cleaning certain areas, and a facial self-tan if you have sensitive skin.

Step 4: The day before your party or occasion, apply your self-tanner. Make sure you have removed all old self-tan and your skin has been exfoliated either the day before or the morning of application. You can apply self-tan immediately after showering but self-tan loves skin that has a perfectly neutral pH balance, it can change a self-tan from developing too dark or too light. TIP- If you wear a lot of self-tan and your skin is on the dry side, once every few weeks use a product like St Tropez Tan Remover Prep + Maintain Mousse ($19). It contains probiotic yogurt which gives your skin the perfect pH canvas for a long-lasting flawless glow. Unlike other tan remover products, you can apply self-tan immediately after using this one.

Step 5: Remove all products, especially deodorant as self-tan can turn underarms green! Moisturize all dry areas using a non-oil based lotion (oils can prevent self-tan from working) moisturize knees, your feet, back of the heels, elbows, hands, and any other severely dry areas.”

“Step 6: Apply your self-tan using a two-pump per limb rule. TIP- You can never use too much self-tan as your skin can only absorb a certain amount, however, you can cause a self-tan to streak if you excessively over rub using lack of product. Always have enough product so that the self-tan can glide effortlessly over your limbs. Start with your legs first and work up, always stop at the ankles then use the excess that’s left on your mitt and glide down over the feet blending in-between toes. Take a cleansing wipe and clean cuticles and nails. TOP TIP- To ensure perfectly flawless tanned feet after the self-tan has been applied, apply a little moisturizer and blend up the crease of the heel, around any other dry areas like calluses and around sides of feet to finish, this will guarantee ultimate perfection. Apply to the whole body leaving the hands to be tanned last.

Tip – When tanning your back it is much easier to use sprays and mists, these products are also great at tanning the face and topping up your glow in certain areas. St Tropez has a fabulous Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist ($30) which goes on effortlessly! Simply spritz down the front of the face, down each side profile, down the neck, and across the décolletage. You can also bend forward and mist those hard to reach areas of the back. Plus, on the night of a party if you are in need of hydration and an extra glow, spritz over exposed skin to really glisten and glow! St Tropez Purity Bronzing Water range will never transfer onto clothing, never feel sticky, and can be applied and worn out anytime, anywhere.

Step 7: Tanning the hands is easy when you have an applicator mitt. Where you have finished tanning at the wrists take the excess on your applicator mitt or use a tiny pea-sized amount of product and glide over pre moisturized hands. Blend in between fingers, down the sides, and blend around the back of the wrists. Take a cleansing wipe and clean the nails, cuticles and the palm. Wait one minute only and put the mitt onto the freshly tanned hand and apply the tan to the other hand in the exact same way. Once finished, take a small amount of lotion and blend up the back of the wrist for a perfectly natural seamless finish.

The day or night of your event, you can apply bronzer or a really cool finishing gloss like St Tropez One Night Only Finishing Gloss ($25), on exposed skin to really pull that party look together. The finishing gloss will not transfer and is also cocktail proof if an accident happens on the dancefloor.”