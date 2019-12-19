Kim & Khloe Kardashian’s Go-To Tanning Guru Reveals 5 Tips To Get The Perfect Holiday Glow

Don’t let the hectic holiday season hijack your glow! Tanner to the stars, Jimmy Coco, is sharing five steps to get you glowing this holiday season — in half the time it would normally take.

With the holiday season around the corner, it’s the perfect time to get a spray tan, especially with all of the parties coming up. Since our skin gets pale in the winter, nothing sounds more enticing than a gorgeous bronze glow and luckily, spray tanner to Khloe, 35, and Kim Kardashian, 39, Jimmy Coco, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, the exact steps you need to take to get a perfect tan.

1. DAY BEFORE TAN APPLICATION: “Any body hair removing treatments and mani-pedis should be done this day to avoid any irritation and/or barriers on the skin leftover from shave gel, wax, etc. Wash and condition your hair to save you time tomorrow. As a reminder, if in a colder climate apply a hydrating lotion to the skin every day and drink plenty of water.”

2. DAY OF APPLICATION: “No Time To Shower? Dry Exfoliate. Using a dry exfoliating mitt, gently dry exfoliate entire body to remove shower residue from last night or lotion from today. Pay extra attention to dry skin areas including your knees, ankles, and elbows. Then, apply a light layer of lotion where dry skin is present, to avoid over-absorption in the areas. I recommend my newly patented beauty mitt BUFF N GLOW. It’s double-sided, making it easier than ever to exfoliate and apply using one handy tool. I recommend this be done immediately before you start the self-tan application. A quick fix to perfectly primed skin during the holiday rush.”

3. RUNNING LATE? “Apply one layer of your preferred express self-tan mousse, (look for EXPRESS on the label as it develops in only 1-4 hours), to save you time from applying two layers. Keep in mind that applying too much at once is risky as you may get too dark. So, make sure you don’t overdo it and always apply less to your face as a lighter face yields a more youthful appearance. For blending of hands and feet use the soft side of your tanning mitt to even out imperfections.”

4. RINSE OFF RESIDUE: “After recommended developing time, shower or rinse with warm water. Don’t scrub and use soap where necessary only. Towel dry by patting yourself gently to avoid any last-minute issues. If for some reason you have any uneven areas, gently buff the area with a dry exfoliation mitt.”

5. AFTER-CARE: “Use an all-natural organic aloe-based body lotion. Hydrated skin helps the tan last longer. Avoid a chlorinated jacuzzi for prolonged amounts of time to maintain your tan. Avoid scrubbing your skin or using any skin-renewing products as they break down your tan and it fades faster. After a day or two reapply another layer of express tanning mousse to extend the life of your tan.”