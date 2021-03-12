Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Reportedly Split & Call Off Engagement

It’s over for Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez after a 2 year engagement. The couple were last seen on a romantic vacation in the Dominican Republic on Feb. 28.

Jennifer Lopez, 51, and Alex Rodriguez, 45, have split. The couple, who got engaged in March 2019, have called off their upcoming nuptials according to a report by Page Six published on Friday, Mar. 12. The surprising news comes just a week after the duo were spotted enjoying a romantic weekend in the Dominican Republic where the This Is Me…Then singer is filming comedy Shotgun Wedding with Josh Duhamel. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for both Alex and Jennifer for comment, but has not heard back as of publishing time.

Affectionately known to fans as “J-Rod,” the pair split as recent as this morning according to additional reporting by TMZ. Outside of their recent getaway, the couple have been spending some time apart in recent weeks with work projects. “He’s now in Miami getting ready for baseball season, and she’s filming her movie in the Dominican Republic,” a source added to Page Six. On the day of the apparent break-up, the former Yankee player posted a selfie of himself on a yacht. “Don’t mind me, just taking a sailfie … What are your plans for the weekend?” he wrote on March 12.

Jennifer and Alex began dating back in 2017, with Alex proposing on a beach in the Bahamas two years later with a gigantic emerald cut ring estimated at over $1 million. While wedding plans in Italy were well underway, Jennifer and Alex have repeatedly postponed their big day due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We postponed the wedding twice. We had planned what we really, really wanted to do, [but] I don’t know if we’ll be able to re-create that,” she told Elle in Jan. 2021. “We canceled it, and since then we haven’t really talked about it. There’s no rush. We want to do it right when we can do it.”

The split comes after rumors began swirling around Alex and Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy. The reports suggested that the 45-year-old was FaceTiming and direct messaging with the 30-year-old reality star. Alex denied ever meeting Madison, with sources corroborating that they had just “spoken on the phone” and were “acquaintances” to Page Six. On the Southern Charm reunion, cast mate Craig Conover alleged that Madison “flew to Miami” to meet up with “an MLB player.”

Alex was not named during the episode, but Madison quickly shot down the accusation. “Give me a name! Put me on a lie detector test. I never flew to Miami. Where’s the record of that? That’s fake,” she said back. After Craig and Austen Kroll said that Madison showed text messages from an “athlete” — who was not identified — Madison shared more about the scenario. “He contacted me and, yes, we DM’d, but other than that, there was nothing,” she said on Jan. 28. “I’ve never physically seen him, touched him,” she added of the mystery man.

Jennifer and Alex originally met at a Yankees game in 2005, when she was still married to Marc Anthony, 52. At the time, the future couple even took a sweet photo together! They took their romance public by attending the 2017 Met Gala together, and have regularly shared posts on social media with their blended family: Jennifer is mom to twins Max and Emme, 13, from her marriage to Marc, while Alex has daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12, from via ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

Although their wedding has been twice postponed, Jennifer pondered to make things legal back in December — likening her relationship Alex to Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell. “Oh yeah we’ve talked about that for sure. I mean at our age, we’ve both been married before, it’s like, do we get married? Do we not? What does it mean for us?,” Jennifer confessed to Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM radio show, “And it’s just, it comes down to like personal, like, what do you want to do? There’s definitely no rush though,” she said.

The Bronx native has also revealed that she and Alex have tried therapy in the past. “We got to work on ourselves. We did therapy,” she said to Allure in an interview published this month when reflecting. “I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship,” the 51-year-old added.