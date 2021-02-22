Jennifer Lopez Bursts Into Tears Bringing Twins Max & Emme Breakfast In Bed For Their 13th Birthday

Jennifer Lopez got incredibly emotional as she celebrated her ‘beautiful babies,’ twins Max and Emme, becoming teenagers! Check out the video of the mother-of-two and her kiddos.

What a major milestone! Today, February 22, Jennifer Lopez celebrated the 13th birthday of her twins Max and Emme. J Lo, 51, kicked off the day by bringing her youngsters, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, a special treat: breakfast in bed. After delivering her kiddos trays of their favorite breakfast confections, the newly-minted teens read birthday cards that their mom wrote to them.

As J Lo watched her children read their birthday cards, she became noticeably emotional and wiped away tears as she looked at her children and marveled at how much they’d grown. The trio shared hugs and kisses before J Lo finally posted the emotional video to her Instagram account. But far more touching than the clip of the moment was definitely her caption.

“My beautiful babies are teenagers today,” J Lo began. “I can’t believe it’s been 13 years since I carried them both home in my arms in the middle of a snowstorm. Out of that blizzard came two perfect lil’ coconuts who rearranged my life and taught me the true meaning of love. It has been the most magical journey full of adventure and joy ever since,” she continued.

“I’m feeling so many emotions this morning…so very emotional today… so proud and happy and heartbroken that I can’t feeeze [SIC] time. To my two caring, sensitive and special souls…who I know will change and rearrange the world in your own very unique ways…your mama loves you beyond forever…and ever and ever,” she concluded her touching dedication.

J Lo wasn’t the only one to wish her kiddos a happy birthday. Her beloved fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, also took to Instagram and shared a series of images in a carousel post featuring Emme and Max. “Happy Birthday Emme & Max,” the former baseball player, 45, wrote. “I’m blessed to have both of you in my life and look forward to watching you both continue to grow and do amazing things! Keep reaching for the stars!”

It’s been so amazing to watch Max and Emme grow into the teens that they are today! Marc and J Lo welcomed their littles into the world on this day 13 years ago, and ever since J Lo has wholly come into her own as a dedicated mother who loves to incorporate her kids into her performances and devote all the time she has when she isn’t working to them. We cannot wait to see them continue to grow up as the years go by!