Jennifer Lopez’s Daughter Emme, 11, Blows Away Super Bowl Halftime Performance: Fans Have ‘Chills’

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira threw down a Super Bowl halftime performance for the ages. But it turned out that an 11-year-old girl stole the show. The two stunning superstars set Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium’s stage ablaze with their sexy costumes and moves on Feb. 2. At that point it was enough to make viewers completely forget that there was a football game going on between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. It was JLo’s 11-year-old daughter Emme‘s surprise vocal performance during her mom’s halftime gig that had viewers buzzing with joy the most.

Emme performed vocals during her mom’s 2019 tour, so she’s confident in front of a large audience. She knocked out Bruce Springsteen‘s “Born in the U.S.A.,” and her mom’s “Let’s Get Loud.” As she sang, JLo showed off a giant feathered cape with the American flag on one side, and the Puerto Rican flag on the other, honoring her heritage. Twitter user Alyssa Bailey wrote, “The best part of this halftime show is J.Lo singing with her daughter Emme and Shakira.” Fan Makho Ndlovu gushed, “Jlo’s daughter Emme coming through with the real vocals #HalftimeShow.” User Adriana De Alba tweeted, “JLO brought Emme out I’m ugly crying.” User Jonathan wrote, “Emme! We stan a songstress!” Many Twitter users said they got the “chills” at Emme’s vocal talent.

Even celebs took notice, as Top Chef‘s Padma Lakshmi tweeted, “JLo’s daughter Emme and Shakira on the drums!! #HalftimeShow.” Shakira was drumming during Jennifer and her daughter’s performance so it really was a celebration of talented musical women and girls. A user named Jaclyn tweeted, “EMME!!!!! @JLo’s daughter performed on stage with her!!! Loved this moment, I was cheering her on the entire time like she was my kid!!! #coconut #PepsiHalftime.”

J Lo’s daughter Emme brining it! Very cool pic.twitter.com/moAurkKKQZ — Jason Appelbaum (@JasonAppelbaum1) February 3, 2020

Shaki was the first to hit the stage, with her hits “She Wolf” and “Hips Don’t Lie,” And boy did she shake those hips! After that, JLo came on and performed her smash “Jenny from the Block,” followed by a mashup from her catalog of hits. Then Emme appeared, wearing a white dress among a group of children singing a slowed down version of “Let’s Get Loud.” Then she broke into the energetic tune with her mom. Emme’s dad is singer Marc Anthony, 51, so with her talented parents, she was bound to have incredible vocal talent and stage presence!