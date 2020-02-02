Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga & More Stars Rave Over Jennifer Lopez & Shakira’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Fellow stars were completely blown away by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s sizzling Super Bowl halftime show. Kim Kardashian and more big names gushed over their triumphant performance!

The pairing of Jennifer Lopez, 50, and Shakira, 43, to perform the Feb. 2 Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium made for one of the hottest performances ever. The two insanely talented singer-dancers melted TV screens in their sexy costumes, as they pulled off the most sizzling moves ever seen at a Super Bowl halftime show. It was the biggest performance of the two global superstars’ lifetimes, and they completely delivered.vThat wasn’t lost on fellow celebrities who took to social media to pile praise upon the ladies for their blazing performance.

After their show, no one was talking about the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs’ battle for the Super Bowl domination. It was all Shakira and JLo. Kim Kardashian tweeted, “@JLo looks soooooo beyond beautiful!” about her pal. One tweet wasn’t enough; she added in another post, “They really shut it down!!!! Congrats on that amazing SuperBowl Halftime Show @shakira @JLo.”

Lady Gaga, who performed at the 2017 Super Bowl, left a glowing review of this year’s halftime show on Twitter. “@JLo and @shakira and all the special guests were so incredible!!! What a fun halftime show I danced and smiled the whole time. Such powerful sexy women!!!! On camera and off!!!!! Love you beautiful sexy talented women.” The feeling was mutual among other celebrities, like Ja Rule who gushed, “My sis @JLo KILLING HALFTIME!!! Dope…” and Padma Lakshmi, who tweeted, “JLo’s daughter Emme and Shakira on the drums!! #HalftimeShow.” JLo’s 11-year-old daughter, Emme, also joined her mom on the stage to deliver a memorable duet!

Both ladies made sure their incredible bodies were in their best shape ever to fit into their skin-baring costumes. They each had been chronicling their workouts ahead of the big game on their respective Instagram accounts. Shakira and Jennifer each did intense gym sessions at the Miami Dolphins training center. They also gave a few preview pics of rehearsals, promising lots of hair whipping and some big air jumps. JLo and Shakira gave one of the most memorable performances in Super Bowl halftime history. We feel sorry for next year’s half time entertainer, as this insanely talented duo’s performance will be impossible to top.