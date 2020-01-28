Jennifer Lopez Pre-Super Bowl Workout: See The Superstar Getting Toned For Biggest Performance Yet

On Feb. 2, Jennifer Lopez will take the field in Miami for the Super Bowl Halftime Show and she’s been getting in fit shape for the event!

While the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs have been playing the field these last few months in order to have a final showdown when they meet face-to-face on Feb. 2, Jennifer Lopez has been undergoing a whole different kind of training. The “On The Floor” performer, 50, is poised for a rousing halftime show at Super Bowl 54 in Miami and has been working hard at the gym since she found out she got the gig on Sept. 26, 2019! With Shakira, 42, by her side for the lively performance, fans can anticipate only to see J. Lo’s hard work wholly pay off when she takes the stage!

It almost seemed like J. Lo was prepared to take on the headlining show even before it was announced! On Sept. 18, 2019, J. Lo got some good stretching and centering in after leaving a hot Yoga class. The singer sported a monochromatic look and showed off her signature firm abs when she wore a purple crop top and leggings with her white trainers. Holding her cream-colored bag, J. Lo’s arms looked so built, it would only be a matter of time before a microphone would be in her hand instead!

For a perfectionist like J. Lo, though, even holidays are no excuse for a day off from the gym! On Dec. 24, 2019 — Christmas Eve! — the singer was hard at work and heading back to the gym for one last workout before the holiday festivities. Although she was breaking a sweat, she still appeared in the holiday spirit. J. Lo donned an all red get-up for her gym ensemble. The sports bra showed off her toned arms perfectly, while her skintight leggings accentuated her curves with ease. With her hair in a top knot, J. Lo sported a pair of white trainers for the intense training session!

Naturally, J. Lo isn’t leaving anything to chance. Less than a week before her performance, the Hustlers star was seen heading to the gym on Jan. 27. It already appeared that her hard work and rigorous exercises were paying off. The star flaunted her tight core while wearing a white crop top, red felt vest and black leggings with white trainers as she left her car to hit the gym. J. Lo appeared cool, calm, and collected as the day inched closer and closer! We can hardly wait to see what she’s been working on!

For devoted admirers of the multi-hyphenate talent, seeing J. Lo really put in the hard work before her big show is no surprise at all. The “Let’s Get Loud” songstress is in tip-top shape for the Super Bowl and more than ready to show her fans exactly what she’s been working on these past few months. To see more of the hard work she’s put in, check out the gallery above!