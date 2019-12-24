See Pic
Jennifer Lopez, 50, Shows Off Toned Abs In All-Red Workout Gear While Squeezing In Xmas Eve Gym Session

Jennifer Lopez
News Writer & Reporter

Jennifer Lopez showed off her holiday spirit when she arrived to her morning workout on Christmas Eve in a bright red top and matching pants and she looked dazzling.

Jennifer Lopez, 50, was the lady in red to see when she appeared fit and fabulous in her workout outfit on Dec. 24! The singer chose a red crop top and matching red pants that helped her show off her amazing toned abs for her morning at the gym and understandably got a lot of attention from onlookers while walking outside. She also had her hair up in a high messy bun and wore white socks and sneakers during the outing as she carried a drink.

This is just one of many times Jennifer has impressed with her activity this week. The Selena star has already started rehearsing for her Super Bowl Halftime Show and from the clips we’ve already seen, it’s sure to be a memorable performance. Her fiance Alex Rodriguez, 44, took to his Instagram over the past two days to share moments from the rehearsals, including J.Lo smiling with a bunch of young girls and one of her showing off her dance moves.

As Jennifer celebrates the end of the year, she looks ahead to a new year full of incredible things. In addition to performing at Super Bowl 2020, she’s nominated for a 2020 Golden Globe Award in the Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture category for her work in the film Hustlers. She’s also planning her upcoming nuptials with Alex, who she got engaged to in Mar., and although they haven’t announced an official date yet, it’s very possible that it could happen in 2020. They’ve already been giving some hints about the big day, including the fact that it will most likely be a church wedding. “Not soon soon, but—next year,” Jennifer recently said about the date of the wedding in a tour video. “I’d like a big wedding. And I’d like to get married in a church this time. I’ve never been married in a church.”

We’re excited to see what Jennifer achieves in the new year! With talent like hers, she never fails to entertain and we’re so here for it!