Jennifer Lopez Slays In 3 Sexy Skintight Bodysuits For Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Jennifer Lopez looked fabulous when she slayed her halftime performance at Super Bowl 54 in a slew of seriously sexy outfits!

Jennifer Lopez, 50, was the star of the show at Super Bowl 54 in Miami on Feb. 2 when she took the stage at the Pepsi halftime performance. JLo has been prepping for her highly anticipated performance for months and her outfits were absolutely amazing. JLo opened the show hanging off the stage in a black leather top with a satin pink maxi skirt, only to rip off the skirt within seconds. She revealed a skintight black leather bodysuit with silver studs paired with over-the-knee bedazzled boots.

As for her second look, she showed off her insanely toned figure in a skintight nude bodysuit that was covered in sequin mosaic accents with a plunging neckline and criss-cross neckline. A pair of matching silver sequin gloves completed her bedazzled look.

After that, she slipped into a silver beaded bodysuit covered in sequins in tassels with a sheer corset bodice and a plunging V-neckline. On top of her outfit, she rocked a floor-length feather vest that had the American flag on the outside and the Puerto Rican flag on the inside.

When it comes to JLo’s performance outfits, the star always knows how to make a statement and that’s exactly what she did when she hit the stage in a slew of sexy looks. Not only did JLo look amazing, but she was joined by Shakira, 43, who also looked fabulous in her looks during the performance.

JLo has been rocking her fabulous Super Bowl necklace in the shape of a football, all weekend long and the Le Vian Limited Edition Chocolate Diamond Necklace which is available exclusively at Kay Jewelers, retailers for $2,499.

JLo not only prepped for her performance but her outfits as well. She even posted a video to her Instagram story last night of a designer sitting at a sewing machine with the caption, “Final alterations.” Earlier in the day, JLo shared a photo of her in the car rocking a gray hooded sweatshirt completely covered in crystals with oversized gold bedazzled sunglasses with the caption, “You ready?”