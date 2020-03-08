Jennifer Lopez & Lookalike Daughter Emme, 12, Hold Hands During Lunch Outing In Miami

Jennifer Lopez has the most adorable mini-me! The 50-year-old pop star was spotted holding hands with her daughter Emme and they look like twins.

Jennifer Lopez and her pre-teen daughter Emme looked like twins while out and about in Miami on March 7. The 50-year-old Hustlers star was spotted holding hands with her daughter, 12, while out to lunch with her mini-me — you can see the pictures here. Jen looked casual yet chic as she rocked a pair of brown boots and grey trousers, cinched at her waist with a cool black belt. She covered up in a knit cardigan sweater over a grey tank top and accessorized with gold hoop earrings, aviator sunglasses, a brown shoulder bag, and stylishly slicked her hair back into a top knot with a scrunchie. Her lookalike daughter looked incredibly cool in a Keith Haring print sweatshirt, loose jeans, and white sneakers. Emme wore here hair out and allowed her head full of playful curls to fall around her shoulders.

J-Lo shares Emme and her twin brother Maximilian with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, who she was married to from 2004 to 2014. The singer has since moved on with baseball legend Alex Rodriguez, who she’s set to wed in 2020. Their blended family is seriously so adorable — A-Rod’s daughter’s Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11, even spoke out about how happy they were for their future stepsister, Emme following her performance during the Super Bowl 54 Halftime Show on Feb. 2. “It was the coolest thing to watch my stepsister sing,” Natasha shared with Entertainment Tonight following the rousing showcase. “I’m so proud of her every time I see her and her voice is just angelic. My favorite part was whenever the beat dropped and the crowd just went crazy and the energy in the stadium was unreal.”

Emme turned heads at the 2020 Super Bowl Half Time Show when she made a surprise appearance during her moms’ song “Lets Get Loud.” Rocking an adorable white outfit with gold chains and lace-up combat boots, she showed off her amazing singing skills as she performed the chorus to the track — with Shakira on the drums, no less. At one point, she also belted out lyrics from Bruce Springsteen‘s classic “Born in the U.S.A.” Emme looked right at home on the massive stage next to her glamorous mama, and we have a sneaking suspicion she’s going to be the next big Latina pop star.

Fans loved Emme’s performance, and gushed about her talent on Twitter! “@JLo performance at super bowl was incredible! The highlight had to be Emme showing us what’s to come,” one fan tweeted, along with a sweet pic of Emme and Jennifer sharing the stage. J.Lo looked incredible, rocking a feather cape which featured the American flag on the outside, and the Puerto Rican flag on the reverse for her family heritage. We can’t get enough of this mother-daughter duo!