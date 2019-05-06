Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Walk First Red Carpet As An Engaged Couple At The 2019 Met Gala

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez looked so in love at the 2019 Met Gala! The couple walked their first red carpet since getting engaged in March and we can’t get over how cute they look together!

Cute couple alert! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have arrived at the 2019 Met Gala and they look so sweet together! But this isn’t just any red carpet for them – this is the first time these two have made a red carpet appearance since they got engaged in early March. And yes, JLo’s huge engagement ring was totally on display when she showed up on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art with her soon-to-be husband.

But not only did these two look so in love at the event on May 6, they also killed it with their looks. The theme of the night was “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” so naturally these two rocked some fun outfits. The “Waiting For Tonight” hitmaker, 49, opted for a Versace silver fringe dress with matching headpiece. The former New York Yankees player, 43, matched his fiancée by rocking a pastel suit jacket and black pants.

Ahead of the event, JLo shared the first look of her incredible ensemble from her car. She looked gorgeous sitting in her metallic outfit, showing off the beautiful bling on her fingers and wrists. A-Rod sat next to her, placing his arm close to her while smiling brightly for the camera. The “Jenny From The Block” songstress captioned the post, “Met Ball 2019 here we come…” with a pink heart emoji.

JLo and A-Rod got engaged in the Bahamas just two months ago. After the romantic proposal, the retired athlete took to his Instagram to announce the exciting news. “She said yes,” Alex captioned an image of Jennifer wearing a gorgeous diamond engagement ring as he held her hand. The Second Act star also shared the picture alongside eight black heart emojis. At the time, Jennifer’s longtime manager Benny Medina also confirmed to HollywoodLife that the couple had gotten engaged.