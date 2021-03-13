Alex Rodriguez Confirms He Did Not Break Up With J.Lo In First Outing Since News Broke: Watch

Alex Rodriguez confirmed he’s ‘not single’ as he headed into a Miami gym on Mar. 13.



Hours after Alex Rodriguez, 45, and Jennifer Lopez, 51, issued a statement saying they’re “working through some things,” the former New York Yankee confirmed he’s “not single.” Alex was spotted heading to a Miami gym in a video posted by TMZ on Saturday, Mar. 13, a day after reports that it was over between him and the Maid In Manhattan actress. As a reporter asked if he and J.Lo were “working on it,” Alex gave a thumbs up to the camera. He then laughed and said, “no” when asked if he was “single.”

At the end of his gym session, cameras caught him loading up his trunk where he was once again asked about his relationship status with Jennifer, who he got engaged to in Mar. 2019. “Yes,” Alex replied to the suggestion they’re “working on it” as his phone rang. “Is somebody calling me?” he asked to someone else on camera, saying, “wait, wait, hold on — let me call you right back, babe.” A female voice could be heard on the other end of the phone, as he laughed and nodded to the reporter asking if it “was Jennifer” calling. “Bye guys, happy Saturday!” he then said as he got into the passenger side of a white Mercedes Benz.

“We are working through some things,” the couple said in a joint statement to People magazine on Saturday, March 13. HollywoodLife has also reached out to representatives for Jennifer and Alex for a statement, but has not heard back as of publishing time. The early morning update came in response to a report by Page Six that the two had ended their four year romance on Friday, March 12. The news came after the couple called off their planned Italy nuptials twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We postponed the wedding twice. We had planned what we really, really wanted to do, [but] I don’t know if we’ll be able to re-create that,” Jennifer revealed to Elle in Jan. 2021. “We canceled it, and since then we haven’t really talked about it. There’s no rush. We want to do it right when we can do it.” Since linking up romantically, the two have regularly posted about their blended family, including Jennifer’s 13-year-old twins Max and Emme, from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, as well as Alex’s daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12, from via ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

The day news of the split broke, Jennifer posted a curious photo to her Instagram story of her daughter Emme seemingly crying. The screenshot was taken via FaceTime as Emme cuddled up to dad Marc. “When they are sad but momma and daddy are there … I love you!! So proud of you…” the Hustlers actress wrote in her caption. J.Lo is currently in the Dominican Republic shooting film Shotgun Wedding with Josh Duhamel. Jennifer and Alex last shared posts together from the Dominican, where they looked so in love.

“Feliz día de la independencia Dominicana,” Jen wrote in her caption, sharing a romantic kiss with A-Rod (who she also revealed she calls by the nickname “Macho”). Alex posted another photo of the pair from the set, penning, ““¡Perfección en República Dominicana!”

The reported split drama came about over alleged drama with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy. Reports last month claimed that the 45-year-old had reportedly developed an online relationship with the 30-year-old reality star that involved direct messages and FaceTiming. While Alex wasn’t named on the Southern Charm reunion, Madison denied she had met up with “an MLB player” but confessed to “DMs” and “being contacted” by the unidentified man.