Madison LeCroy: 5 Things To Know About ‘Southern Charm’ Star With Rumored Connection To A-Rod

Weeks after rumors that Alex Rodriguez was ‘FaceTiming’ ‘Southern Charm’ star Madison LeCroy, his 2-year engagement to Jennifer Lopez has reportedly ended.

Madison LeCroy is best known for starring on reality show Southern Charm — but the 30-year-old recently made headlines after rumors she and Alex Rodriguez, 45, had developed an online connection. According to reports, the pair were FaceTiming and direct messaging via Instagram while the former MLB star was engaged to Jennifer Lopez, 51 — with Southern Charm star Danni Baird claiming Madison had told her about the digital rendezvous on a podcast. J-Rod reportedly split on Friday, March 12, ending their two-year engagement and four-year relationship. The break up comes less than two weeks after the couple enjoyed a romantic getaway in the Dominican Republic. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for both Alex and Jennifer for comment, but has not heard back as of publishing time.

Shortly after reports about Alex and Madison, former Yankee denied he had ever met the reality char. Back in January, Madison also shut down allegations by her cast mate Craig Conover that she “flew to Miami” to meet up with “an MLB player” on the Southern Charm reunion. “Give me a name! Put me on a lie detector test. I never flew to Miami. Where’s the record of that? That’s fake,” she said on the Jan. 28 episode. Later, she revealed she had been in “contact” and “DM’d” with a man in response to claims by Craig and Austen Kroll that they had seen text messages from the unidentified “athlete.” Madison explained, “He contacted me and, yes, we DM’d, but other than that, there was nothing. I’ve never physically seen him, touched him,” she added of the mystery man.” Learn more about Madison right here.

She’s from South Carolina

Madison LeCroy was born to Tara and Ted LeCroy in Greenville, South Carolina on October 6, 1990. She has lived in the southern state her whole life, later relocating to Charleston, SC to attend the Carolina College of Hair Design. She still calls the charming city home.

She’s on ‘Southern Charm’

Madison is best known for starring on Bravo’s reality series Southern Charm, which debuted in 2014. Now in it’s seventh season, the show follows both the personal and professional lives of socialites living in Charleston, South Carolina — putting a focus on southern culture. The 30-year-old appeared on the series in season 2 as a “guest,” returning as a “friend” for season 6 and finally as a full-time cast member on season 7. She was romantically involved with cast member Austen Kroll, but the couple had a messy spilt in Dec. 2019.

“Madison and I have certainly tried to go our own ways, and we just find ourselves back with each other. I go to other people and I’m like, ‘They just suck. And you suck, and you suck,’” Austen said after the break up. “She’s just my person. And I’m telling myself to quit fighting it. And it’s just not cut-and-dried sometimes. I mean, I think that you love someone like this maybe only once in your life. So, it would be silly to walk away from it. Until all options are exhausted, Madison will be my person,” he added.

She’s a mom

Madison is a single mom to 8-year-old son Hudson with her ex-husband, Josh Hughes. Madison married Josh when she was just 20-years-old back in 2010, welcoming her son two years later. The pair split after a 5 year marriage in either late 2015 or early 2016. “We do coparenting, so we’re 50 percent on [and] 50 percent off,” she’s previously said.

She also opened up about being a “boy mom” in an interview. “I definitely wanted a son. I feel like I’m a boy mom,” she said to Us Weekly. “I know people say that and they’re like what does that even mean? But could you imagine like me in a miniature version? I mean, that would be like hell on Earth,” she added.

She dated Jay Cutler

After her break up from Austen, Madison was romantically involved with Jay Cutler, 37. At the time, Jay was recently out of his own longterm relationship with ex Kristin Cavallari, 34. Madison showed alleged text messages between her and Jay to Andy Cohen during the Southern Charm reunion on Feb. 1.

“So this is the DM,” Andy said as he went through the iMessage texts on Madison’s iPhone. “This is Jay Cutler asking what the top three restaurants in Charleston is. She said, ‘Are you asking this because your ex sent the same DM to my ex?'” Andy then read aloud, referring to a separate text exchange between Kristin and Austin. “So ‘Jay] said, ‘Haha did she? I don’t keep up with her.’ And then she recommends a restaurant. She said, ‘I’ll guess we’ll have to test more out.’,” the WWHL host also read.

Madison also mocked Kristin on social media in Jan. 2021. “Don’t worry, my kid is at his dad’s,” she said, going on to make fun of Kristin’s dancing in an old video. “I think when that video was made, hers weren’t,” Madison then said. Kristen seemingly clapped back with a photo of herself and Jay hanging out after their split. “The world is full of users. 10 years. Can’t break that,” Kristin stated in her caption at the time.

She’s a hairdresser and makeup artist

Madison works as a professional freelance makeup artist and hair stylist based in Charleston, South Carolina. According to her website, she specializes in glam for professional shoots for print, television and film, in addition to weddings. At her salon, she’s perfected one particular hair color: balayage, which is a technique to paint hair color for a graduated, more natural-looking highlight effect.