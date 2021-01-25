Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler: The Truth Behind Their Cryptic Post 9 Months After Announcing Divorce

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler ‘have each other’s back’ after taking to Instagram to share a photo together with a questionable caption, a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HL.

Kristin Cavallari, 34, and ex Jay Cutler, 37, shocked their Instagram followers on Jan. 22 when they both shared a photo of themselves posing together nine months after announcing their divorce, which can be seen below, and now we’re learning the meaning behind the move. “Kristin and Jay will always have each other’s back no matter what and that’s what posting that photo was all about,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. They are friends.”

The former lovebirds, who share children, Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 5, together, also included a cryptic caption with their posts, which read, “The world is full of users. 10 years. Can’t break that” and our source claims their words were all about supporting each other, especially as parents. “They both consider themselves single right now,” the source said. “They’re working together as co-parents and support one another always.”

Kristin and Jay’s friendship comes after they have been through various ups and downs together. The two first started dating in 2010 and by Apr. 2011, they were engaged. They broke up three months later before rekindling their relationship in Oct. of the same year and getting re-engaged the following month. Their marriage took place in 2013 and after years of seeming inseparable, they took to Instagram in Apr. 2020 to announce their separation with photos that included one of them on vacation and one of them dressed up, and a bittersweet caption.

“With great sadness after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” the caption read. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

After the split, Kristin and Jay reunited in Oct. to spend Halloween with their little ones. “Kristin will always put the kids first and wants the kids to be able to be with both parents on holidays,” a source EXCLUSIVELY shared shortly after the reunion. “It’s important to her that the kids see their parents getting along.”