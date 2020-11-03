Why Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler Reunited For Halloween & Their Plan For Future Holidays Together Revealed

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler plan to ‘always put the kids first’ when it comes to co-parenting. A source close to Kristin shared EXCLUSIVELY what the former couple’s plans are for the holiday season.

Although they are no longer together, Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are still working together as a dedicated team to raise their three kiddos — Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 4. Their co-parenting skills were so evident when the two, who split in April 2020, reunited for Halloween. Now, a source close to the former Very Cavallari star, 33, shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife that Kristin plans to “always put the kids first.”

“Kristin will always put the kids first and wants the kids to be able to be with both parents on holidays,” the source shared. “It’s important to her that the kids see their parents getting along.” As Kristin ensures that her kids are maintaining their strong bonds with one another, the former The Hills star and her ex, 37, have been showing support for each other with Mother’s Day and Father’s Day posts.

But as the busy holiday season gets underway, putting the wellbeing of their kids first is a top priority for the parents. “[Kristin] and Jay were able to put any differences aside on Halloween for the kids and are going to continue working together for future holidays,” the source continued. “She wants them to be together when they can as a family, especially since this is the first holiday season they’ll be spending as a separated couple.”

Of course, there will undoubtedly be obstacles for the couple to overcome, as their post-split relationship hasn’t been completely amicable. But when it comes to their three youngsters, the two have seemingly agreed to show a united front. “Kristen and Jay will never be friends, but it’s all about the kids and that’s really the only reason they need to speak. They’re doing their best to keep their lives normal.”

Prior to their April announcement that they were splitting, Jay and Kristin were together for nearly a decade. The two wed in 2013, after welcoming their first child, Camden, and Kristin gave birth to their two little ones — Jaxon and Saylor — in the years that followed. The last few months have been marred by intense legal battles between the two, but after seeing them reunite to give their kids the best Halloween, Kristin and Jay clearly are shifting their focus to their youngsters in the months ahead.

HollywoodLife reached out to both parties for comment.