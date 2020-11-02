Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler Reunite With Kids For Halloween6 Months After Split — See Pic

The magic of Halloween brings people together. Half a year after Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari called it quits, the couple reunited to celebrate the spooky holiday with their kids.

“Halloween 2020,” Kristin Cavallari captioned the photo she posted to Instagram on Nov. 1. In the pic, the 33-year-old Very Cavallari star posed with her children – Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 4 – and their father, Jay Cutler. Jay, 37, was dressed up like an old-timey prisoner (or the Hamburglar, sans hat and cape), and Kristin rocked a unicorn onesie. Their kids dressed up in a range of costumes, including a very, very convincing Marshmello outfit.

Kristin and Jay’s Halloween reunion comes six months after they announced the end of their six years of marriage. Though “It’s up and down. I’m taking it day by day, but I think overall, I’m really happy and I feel more at ease right now, and I’m really excited about the next chapter of my life,” said Kristin when talking EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife in September. “Anytime that you close a chapter, it’s scary, and it’s sad, and there are a lot of emotions that are involved, but overall, I’m really positive, and I’m happy. I just am. I feel really good right now.”

The now-former couple announced the breakup on April 26. “With great sadness, after 10 years together, we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” Kristin posted to Instagram. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

At first, things were a bit nasty between Jay and Kristin. She accused him of being “controlling and manipulative” throughout their marriage. These accusations came after he filed an emergency motion to prevent Kristin from purchasing a $5.5 million, 6788 sq. foot house in Franklin, Tennessee. Kristin claimed she needed the home to facilitate their “nesting agreement better,” and Jay called it a “completely frivolous and unnecessary expense” before requesting that Kristin be stopped from buying “any additional real property without the Husband’s consent and approval.”

Despite this initial acrimony, Kristin and Jay worked out a joint custody agreement in May. In the court documents, Jay and Kristin are prohibited from “speaking badly” about one another or “the members of the family of the other parent” while in front of their kids. The two are also encouraged to ensure that their children “love the other parent” and are “comfortable in both families.”

Jay Cutler recently came under fire for endorsing Donald Trump in the 2020 Presidential election. He shared golfer Jack Nickalus’s essay about why he was voting for Trump. “Sign me up,” added Cutler. “Jay Cutler was famous for always throwing to the wrong team during crunch time, so this makes sense for him,” tweeted Adam C. Best, one of many responses blasting the ex-NFL star for his choice.