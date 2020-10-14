Stephen Baldwin, Kid Rock & More Stars Endorse Donald Trump For President In 2020 Election

With Election Day around the corner, stars like Kid Rock, Isiah Washington, and more have donned their red ‘MAGA’ caps in support of President Donald Trump. Here are the celebs voting for him on November 3.

Since Donald Trump came from the celebrity world – remember, there was a time when he was only known for hosting The Apprentice – it makes sense that the 74-year-old Trump would have a lineup of celebrities joining him to “Make America Great Again”…again. With stars like Billie Eilish, Cardi B, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson going public with their support of Democratic nominees Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have picked up endorsements from celebs like Tekashi 6ix9ine, Kid Rock, Stacey Dash, and The O.C’s Samaire Armstrong. Ahead of the Nov. 3 election, here are the ten celebs that you should know are all aboard the Trump train.

Stephen Baldwin

The same day that Hailey Baldwin voiced her support for Joe Biden by posing in a blue tye-dye Biden/Harris t-shirt, her father, Stephen Baldwin, tweeted his support for Trump. Stephen has been a known Christian conservative in Hollywood, and he’s been a longtime Trump supporter. ” ‘land of #free home of #brave’ is … reverence 4 our freedom, importance of clarity of vote? (vision goal truth intent) Many are called, few are chosen! Gospel is truth. battle already won #Trump2020.”

6ix9ine

“I don’t think Trump trolls,” Tekashi 6ix9ine said when speaking to The New York Times in September. “I think Trump is genuinely Trump. I get compared to Trump every day. But I love Mexican people. I don’t think we’re the same.” The man born Daniel Hernandez was asked if he ever voted (“Can felons vote?”) and who he would vote for. 6ix9ine mouthed that he “would vote for Trump.”

Stacey Dash

Similar to Stephen Baldwin, Stacey was an early supporter of Donald Trump. Her Twitter feed (she was “shut down on IG” in early October) is mostly filled with motivational messages and Christian biblical quotes, but she has also retweeted @TeamTrump a handful of times. Plus, her Twitter bio includes #MAGA #WomenFor Trump (and a hashtag related to the Trump-adjacent conspiracy theory, Qanon.)

Trace Adkins

Country music star Trace Adkins appeared on the first season of Celebrity Apprentice in 2008, placing second behind Piers Morgan. He returned for the sixth season in 2013, eventually winning it. Trace is a longtime supporter of the GOP, and he gave a ringing endorsement of Trump by singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Kid Rock

Kid Rock performs “All Summer Long” at a Trump rally in Harrison Township following remarks by Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle. pic.twitter.com/0l20I6fC6C — Freep Entertainment (@FreepEnt) September 15, 2020

From country music to country-inspired-rock/hip-hop. Kid Rock is a huge supporter of Donald Trump. He unveiled a line of Pro-Trump merch in 2016, per Consequence of Sound. On Sept. 14, Kid Rock headlined a Trump 2020 reelection event near Detroit. Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle also appeared at the event.

Ted Nugent

Now, from country-inspired-hip-hop to classic rock. Ted Nugent has always been a vocal supporter of Second Amendment Rights and a vocal opponent of anything or anyone he deems a “dirty Marxist enemy.” An early Trump booster, Ted went on Facebook Live in August and said that Donald Trump was heaven sent. Literally. “Donald Trump, President Donald Trump, is Michael The Archangel of we the people,” said Ted, per Blabbermouth, “the sacred experiment in self-government, the U.S. Constitution and Bill Of Rights, and if you wanna give it all up, if you wanna turn into a suburb of Venezuela, like San Francisco and like Portland and Seattle and like Austin, Texas, and like Minneapolis and Atlanta and Chicago… If you want the whole country to be run like Chicago, then vote for [Biden and Harris]”

Johnny Rotten

And now, onto punk. John Lydon has gone from “Anarchy in the U.K.” to “Make America Great Again.” The former Johnny Rotten, aka the lead singer for The Sex Pistols, was seen wearing a MAGA shirt in late September. While many pointed out that former Sex Pistols bassist Sid Vicious was famously photographed wearing a shirt with a Nazi swastika, John backed Trump in an interview with The Observer. “I’d be daft as a brush not to. He’s the only sensible choice now that Biden is up – he’s incapable of being the man at the helm.”

James Woods

The President is recovering from COVID, is standing in the Florida heat in a suit, and he is a LION. Joe Biden thinks he’s running for the Senate and can’t wait to get back into his basement. pic.twitter.com/aFudAsl8q0 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 12, 2020

The Videodrome actor has been one of the loudest conservative voices on Twitter and has continued to use the platform to trumpet the message of Donald Trump.

Isaiah Washington

The former Grey’s Anatomy star declared himself a Trump supporter in 2019 and has been a vocal proponent since then. “Yes, I will be voting for President Trump because I’m not lazy, angry, disenchanted, or uninformed. I’m voting for him, because he’s done a great job in the face of every unethical attack imaginable by EVERYONE. No ‘lazy,’ ‘narcissistic,’ ‘idiot’ could survive what he has. #MAGA,” he tweeted on Oct. 12.

Samaire Armstrong

Best known for playing Anna on The OC from 2003 to 2006, Samaire Armstrong shared that she was “voting #Trump2020” in a lengthy Instagram video. “This is MY opinion. I am sharing it with you at the cost of everything because it is my right. It is your right to refute it. What I hope comes from this, is that we are able to have an open dialogue,” she said.“I have deep love for everyone of my fellow humans. Every race, color, creed, gender, political background, religious background, financial background, must have their OWN voice and opinion, and it MUST be allowed be to spoken.”

