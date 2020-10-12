Hailey Baldwin, Taylor Swift, & More Stars Endorse Joe Biden As President

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have gained endorsements from plenty of powerful celebrities, like Taylor Swift and Hailey Baldwin. Here’s who else is voting for them on November 3.

As November 3 nears, celebrities are coming out in droves to celebrate, and endorse Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. The Democratic nominees for president and vice president have racked up endorsements from some major heavy hitters in the world of entertainment, including Taylor Swift, Hailey Baldwin, and SO many more. And presumably, that means many of their fans will follow suit when it comes to casting their ballots on Election Day. Here’s 10 of the biggest celebrities who have supported Biden and Harris in the 2020 presidential election, and disavowed the Republican nominee, President Donald Trump.

Hailey Baldwin

Hailey, 23, is a dedicated political activist and has spent 2020 encouraging her fans to register to vote. The model, one of the faces of Levi’s voting campaign, shared a special message to her Instagram story on October 1. Calling this election “important,” Hailey urged, “You may not think your vote counts or matters but the reason we are in this current situation is because people thought their vote wasn’t going to make a difference… THIS IS THE TIME TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE AND CHANGE. PLEASE VOTE.”

Though it was implied before, Hailey didn’t make a definitive endorsement of Biden until October 10. Wearing a Biden t-shirt on Instagram, she wrote, “It’s world mental health day, and something that has affected my mental health is the state of our country and the future of our country. I have hope, but we need to collectively make the change we want for our future and that means getting out there to VOTE!!!”

Taylor Swift

Taylor, 30, is so excited about electing Biden and Harris that she made cookies to celebrate. The “Lover” singer opted to stay silent during the 2016 election and not endorse either candidate. But in 2020, she’s vowed to use her sizable platform to be politically active. She said in a statement to V Magazine on September 29, the night of the vice presidential election, “The change we need most is to elect a president who recognizes that people of color deserve to feel safe and represented, that women deserve the right to choose what happens to their bodies, and that the LGBTQIA+ community deserves to be acknowledged and included.

“Everyone deserves a government that takes global health risks seriously and puts the lives of its people first,” she continued. “The only way we can begin to make things better is to choose leaders who are willing to face these issues and find ways to work through them… I will proudly vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in this year’s presidential election. Under their leadership, I believe America has a chance to start the healing process it so desperately needs.”

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish, 18, is casting her first vote for president ever for Biden. The singer performed on the first night of the Democratic National Convention in August, also sharing a message with her young fans about the importance of voting. “You don’t need me to tell you things are a mess,” Billie said. “Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about.

“We need leaders who will solve problems like climate change and COVID, and not deny them. Leaders who will fight against systemic racism and inequality,” she continued. “The only way to be certain of the future is to make it ourselves. Silence is not an option and we can’t sit this one out. We all have to vote like our lives depend on it, because they do.”

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen

John Legend closes out tonight’s #DemConvention with a performance of “Never Break.” pic.twitter.com/fRxbrCLCaZ — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 19, 2020

Though the power couple backed Senator Elizabeth Warren in the primaries, John Legend, 41, and Chrissy Teigen, 34, have put their full weight behind Biden and Harris. John performed twice at the Democratic National Convention in August, and Chrissy spoke to Marie Claire about their decision. “We are proud to stand behind Biden. We’re not only voting for Biden because it’s not Trump. We’re voting for him because we think he’s going to do an incredible job of bringing a bit of healing to the country,” she said in the October 2020 issue.

“We are a divided, hurt nation that needs to be brought back together. [Biden is] someone who looks into issues with clear eyes, empathy, and understanding from being involved in politics,” she continued. “I also look at a presidential candidate as someone I want my kids to be able to look up to. I don’t see that in Donald Trump or any of his family.”

Cardi B

We all know that Senator Bernie Sanders is Cardi B‘s guy. But she made it clear in 2020 that she’s all for Biden. She even took us back to her famous Sanders interview by having a candid discussion with Biden for Elle Magazine in August (watch above). I want a president who makes me feel secure. I want a president who understands the pain of the people. I want a president who is going to give us answers,” Cardi explained to Elle.

Cardi, 28, spoke to The Breakfast Club about Biden, as well. “I always felt like Biden balanced Obama because I thought he was conservative and that’s what swayed the conservative votes, the ones in the middle,” she said on the August 7 episode. “Knowing him and everything, I think he’s getting it and I think he understands the people’s pain. He’s getting what we want. People think we want so much, but we want really simple things if you really think about it.”

Stephen & Ayesha Curry

Can't wait to watch the #DemConvention TONIGHT to see why Steph and Ayesha Curry are voting for Joe Biden!! (I've heard Riley and Ryan have a lot to say too) pic.twitter.com/kvaTROA06a — Greg Schultz (@schultzohio) August 20, 2020

Steph and Ayesha Curry recorded an at-home video for the Democratic National Convention, featuring cameos from daughters Riley and Ryan, telling the world why they want Biden and Harris to lead the country. “We want to ensure that our kids live in a nation that is safe, happy, healthy and fair and so this election …” Ayesha started. “We’re voting or Joe Biden,” Steph chimed in. “Every election is important. This upcoming election is especially important. One, because the social injustices right now, racial inequality, but also because we have children,” said Ayesha.

Halsey

BERNIE AND HALSEY DISCUSS AMERICA. I sat down with @sensanders to bring you the first of many more episodes like this one. Register to vote at https://t.co/kfJH9NT9RA pic.twitter.com/g0ot1jgYRu — h (@halsey) October 4, 2020

Halsey, 26, has worked diligently to convince her fans to vote in the 2020 presidential election. The “Without Me” singer sat down with Sanders, whom she supported in the primaries, for what she billed as an “intimate conversation to discuss the future of America, some of the most important issues facing our nation, and why they’ll be voting for Joe Biden in November.” During the conversation, Halsey called the September 29 debate “arguably one of the most frustrating pieces of television I’ve ever had the misfortune of witnessing.”

Carey Hart

1st they don’t want to take your guns, and why has none of the 44 before been able to take them?? Second I’m a republican who hates Trump, so I have no choice. — Carey Hart (@hartluck) October 11, 2020

BMX star Carey Hart, 45, is a lifelong Republican. But even he will be voting for Biden on November 3. After sharing a video of himself teaching his kids how to shoot, he was questioned by a fan on Twitter. “It’s badass you are teaching your kids. Which is why I’m so confused you would support the Democrats who have stated they will take our guns.

Unless only the rich will be allowed the privilege.

“Let that sink in as to why people will vote Trump,” the fan wrote. To which Carey replied, “1st they don’t want to take your guns, and why has none of the 44 before been able to take them?? Second I’m a republican who hates Trump, so I have no choice.” Carey’s wife, Pink, is politically active, and the couple attended Black Lives Matter protests in Los Angeles over the summer.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 48, is an Independent who has made his disdain for Trump known, especially after the death of George Floyd. At the time, The Rock called out the president on Instagram, writing, “Our country is crippled and on its knees, begging to be heard and pleading for change. Where is our compassionate leader? The leader who unifies and inspires our country at our most painful time when we need it the most. The leader who steps up and takes full accountability for our country and embraces every color in it.”

He formally endorsed Biden and Harris on September 27. “As a registered Independent for years now with centrist ideologies, I do feel that Vice President Biden and Senator Harris are the best choice to lead our country, and I am endorsing them to become President, and Vice President, of our United States,” The Rock said in a video, which included a brief interview with Biden and Harris. He added that he believes this to be “arguably the most critical election our country has seen in decades.”

Cindy McCain

As the wife of late Republican Senator John McCain, Cindy McCain‘s endorsement of Biden speaks volumes. However, it’s not exactly surprising; Biden and McCain were best friends for decades, and spoke about their ability to sustain a friendship despite differing political beliefs. Cindy, 66, filmed a campaign ad for Biden, stating that she believed her husband would have endorsed him, as well.

If you haven't registered to vote yet, there's still time in many states to get that done. You can register here, on HollywoodLife, by simply filling out the form below: