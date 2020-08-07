Cardi B Admits She’ll Have A ‘Meltdown’ & ‘Mental Breakdown’ If Trump Gets Reelected

If Donald Trump is reelected on November 3, Cardi B is going to be a crying mess. Cardi, who has endorsed Joe Biden, says that she’s going to have a ‘meltdown’ if she has to endure four more years of Trump.

She stumped for Bernie Sanders during the Democratic primaries, but Cardi B is all for getting Joe Biden elected in the November presidential election. “If [Donald] Trump goes for another four years, I am going to have a meltdown. I think I will have a mental breakdown. I cannot deal with this anymore,” Cardi told SiriusXM’s Swaggy Sie.

Cardi was distraught when “Uncle Bernie,” who she iconically interviewed twice, dropped out of the presidential race earlier this year. She blamed it on scores of Americans who didn’t show up to vote in the primaries. “You know how this new generation is. We be loving something, but we’re just too lazy to do it. Motherf**kers was just too lazy to vote,” she said, adding that there’s too much at stake not to head to the polls on November 3.

“I do be scared of the state of the country… I care about the people, and I am afraid of the future,” Cardi admitted. “I don’t want another war. The economy sucks. People are not making money. Some people are getting money and they’re not supposed to be getting money,” she added with an exaggerated wink. “This coronavirus s**t, I want it to be over.”

“Bernie did endorse Joe Biden, so that’s who the f**k I’m voting for,” Cardi revealed in a separate interview on SiriusXM’s Sway in the Morning. Host Sway Calloway asked her about Biden likely picking a Black woman to be his running mate in the 2020 election, as well. “I think that’s great; ain’t nobody keep it realer than a f**king Black woman,” she gushed. “Ain’t nobody gonna tell it how it is or give ultimatums like a Black woman.

