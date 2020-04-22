Stacey Abrams Would Say Yes To A Joe Biden VP Offer: ‘I’d Like To Restore Dignity & Soul’ Of America

Stacey Abrams revealed on ‘The View’ that she would absolutely be Joe Biden’s vice president if he asked. She thinks they can work together to ‘restore the dignity’ lost during Donald Trump’s presidency.

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is one of the names on everyone’s lips after presumed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden announced that he wanted a female running mate. Abrams, 46, who served in the Georgia House of Representatives from 2007 to 2017, said on the April 22 episode of The View that she would gladly accept the position, should Biden ask. Host Joy Behar asked Abrams why she thought she would make an “excellent running mate” for Biden, and her answer was hard to disagree with. It’s all about her passion, and her experience. “I try to be straightforward,” Abrams said, referencing her past remarks about potentially becoming vice president. “Because while we hope the work speaks for itself, sometimes the work needs a hype man.”

“And I learned early on that if I didn’t speak for myself, I couldn’t tell my story,” Abrams continued. “But, here’s where I am: I spent the last 25 years of my life in service, doing the work that I believe needs to be done. And whether I’m in elected office, or at a non-profit, or starting a small business to help other small businesses, I’ve done my best to be a person who understand the needs of our community, but also looks for solutions and tries to build a platform necessary to deliver. That’s what I’ve been doing for the last 25 years, and I think I would be very effective at helping us restore the dignity and the soul of not only America, but helping those who have been left alone for so long finally see themselves as part of the solution.”

Biden has not released his “short list” for potential running mates, but Abrams is a favorite pick among voters. Abrams ran for governor of Georgia in the 2018 midterms, ultimately losing a hotly contested election to Brian Kemp. Kemp is now under fire for the mismanagement of the COVID-19 crisis in the state of Georgia. Despite being home to the CDC headquarters, Kemp said just weeks ago that he didn’t know asymptomatic patients could spread the virus — something that’s been public knowledge since February. According to Abrams, Georgia is the 8th largest coronavirus hotspot in the world.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, 48, a prominent foil to Donald Trump, is also thought to be at the top of Biden’s list. Whitmer, who delivered the Democratic response to the State of the Union this year, was called “that woman in Michigan” by the president while speaking about the governors who haven’t “appreciated” his help (or lack thereof) during the COVID-19 crisis. Whitmer shot back by wearing a “that woman in Michigan” t-shirt during a recent appearance on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

If he’s dream casting, though, Biden confessed in an April 20 interview with Pittsburgh KDKA News that he would love for former First Lady Michelle Obama to join him on the 2020 ticket. “I’d take her in a heartbeat! She’s brilliant. She knows the way around. She is a really fine woman. The Obamas are great friends,” Biden said. Unfortunately, Obama has said that she has no desire to take the job.

