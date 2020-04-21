Joe Biden Admits He’d Want Michelle Obama As His Running Mate ‘In A Heartbeat’ & Fans Love It

Former Vice President Joe Biden called former First Lady Michelle Obama ‘brilliant’ during his interview with Pittsburgh’s KDKA News, discussing whether he would continue his commitment to name a woman as his VP.

As the presumptive Democratic nominee for the Presidency of the United States, former Vice President Joe Biden has a lot of major decisions to make before Election Day in November 2020 — including who his running mate will be! During his April 20 interview with Pittsburgh KDKA News journalist Jon Delano, the Democratic frontrunner shared one particular requirement he has for choosing a Vice President for his campaign. “I’ll commit to it being a woman,” Biden said of the person who will be his VP. “I think it’s very important that my administration look like the public, look like the nation.”

Biden did, however, note that he does intend to nominate a woman of color to join the Supreme Court under his administration. “I’ve committed there will be a woman of color on the Supreme Court, that doesn’t mean there won’t be Vice President, as well.” The candidate said that his team has just begun “the process” and will “surely be announcing the committee I’ve named to review this and begin to look through the backgrounds of various potential nominees.”

Many admirers of the candidate have speculated whether or not Biden would choose former First Lady Michelle Obama to join his administration as his VP, were she interested. When Delano asked former President Barack Obama‘s VP about the idea, Biden simply said, “I’d take her in a heartbeat!” Biden, who became very close with the Obama family during the administration, had nothing but compliments for the former First Lady. “She’s brilliant. She knows the way around. She is a really fine woman. The Obamas are great friends.” However, Biden noted, “I don’t think she has any desire to live near the White House again.” Despite his insistence that Mrs. Obama wasn’t considering a run for the White House, fans on Twitter called the pairing an “automatic win” while others begged Biden to “please pick Michelle Obama” as his running mate.

As for how Michelle Obama really feels about admirers wanting her back in the White House, she is still uninterested. Indeed, Obama has time and again shared that she would rather embolden and support the next generation of progressive leaders rather than continue to take up space in the political arena. “It’s not us occupying the same seats, it’s making room,” she shared about returning to the White House during the March 2019 Austin, TX stop of her book tour for Becoming. “[The country is] full of opportunity for every single child,” she continued. “It’s up to us to be that and pave the way for them. So we have no choice but to be hopeful [about the future], if we love our kids, which we all do, am I right?”

As for how the Obamas are planning to support Biden during his campaign, President Obama shared on April 14 that he was “so proud to endorse Joe Biden for president.” Obama shared a message of hope, akin to his own 2008 and 2012 campaign, in his support of Biden. “We both know that nothing is more powerful than millions of voices calling for change. And the ideas he’s championed, the energy and enthusiasm he inspired, especially in young people, will be critical in moving America in a direction of progress and hope.”

