Barack Obama Endorses Joe Biden For President: ‘Now Is The Time To Fight For What We Believe In’

Former President Barack Obama is officially throwing his weight behind Joe Biden for president, ending months of speculation over when he would finally endorse his two-time vice president. Obama, 58, announced in a video message, posted to Twitter on April 14 that “I am proud to endorse Joe Biden for president. Choosing Joe to be my vice president was one of the best decisions I ever made, and he became a close friend. And I believe Joe has all the qualities we need in a president right now… “The other side has a massive war chest, the other side has a propaganda network with little regard for the truth,” Obama continued. “On the other hand, pandemics have a way of cutting through a lot of noise and spin to remind us of what is real and what is important. this crisis has reminded us that governments matter. Now is the time to fight for what we believe in.” You can watch President Obama’s full address below.

Obama is undoubtedly the most powerful ally Biden could have in the fight against President Donald Trump. While it was presumed that Obama would eventually endorse Biden, the former president has kept a low profile throughout the majority of the 2020 race — at least publicly. Behind the scenes, Obama counseled candidates both before they announced their bids, and after they dropped out, he revealed in November 2019. That included Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who officially endorsed Biden on April 13 after dropping out of the race on April 8. Obama said from the beginning that he would get behind the presumptive nominee, who now happens to be one of his closest partners in the political arena.

In August 2019, The New York Times reported that Obama was skeptical at first about Biden running for president, but came around: “While initially skeptical of Mr. Biden’s decision to run, Mr. Obama, driven by affection and loyalty, has been more active in advising his campaign than previously known — going so far as to request a briefing from the campaign before his friend officially joined the fray, according to people close to both men.”

The Trump reelection campaign rejected that Obama would endorse Biden hours before he made his announcement. “Barack Obama spent much of the last five years urging Joe Biden not to run for president out of fear that he would embarrass himself,” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement. “Biden is a bad candidate who will embarrass himself and his party. President Trump will destroy him.”

