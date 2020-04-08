Bernie Sanders Exits 2020 Presidential Race: ‘The Campaign Ends, But Struggle For Justice Continues’

Senator Bernie Sanders announced on April 7 that he is dropping out of the 2020 presidential race, clearing the path for Joe Biden, whom he calls ‘a very decent man,’ to become the presumed Democratic nominee.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders announced on April 8 that he has dropped out of the 2020 presidential race, making former Vice President Joe Biden the presumptive Democratic nominee. Sanders, 78, broke the news in a morning phone call to his campaign staff, later announcing to his supporters in a social media address. While he did not formally endorse Biden in his speech, he made it clear that he will stand strong with him throughout the rest of primary season. “The fight for justice is what our campaign was about. The fight for justice is what our movement remains about. Today, I congratulate Joe Biden, a very decent man, who I will work with to move our progressive ideas forward, “Sanders said. “On a practical note, let me also say this: I will stay on the ballot on all remaining states and continue to gather delegates. While Vice President Biden will be the nominee, we must continue working to assemble as many delegates as possible at the Democratic Convention, where we will be able to have significant influence over the party platform and other issues. Then together, we will work to defeat Donald Trump, the most dangerous president in modern American history.”

“Please know that I do not make this decision lightly. In fact, it has been very difficult,” Sanders said about ending his “grassroots, multiracial, multigenerational” campaign. “Today I am suspending my campaign. But while the campaign ends, the struggle for justice continues on,” he stated. Sanders fought a fierce battle for the Democratic nomination in a candidate field that once saw 22 presidential hopefuls. The Democratic Socialist amassed millions of supporters as he campaigned on a platform of social change: universal healthcare, Medicare For All, student loan erasure, climate change legislature, a world of “justice, equality, and fairness.”

As a candidate, Sanders gained powerful political allies, like “Squad” members Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN), and celebrity support in stars like Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Halsey. Sanders acknowledged in his address that while he won’t be president, he won the ideological battle; some of his values and platforms critics once called far-fetched are now considered mainstream — especially healthcare. Since coronavirus came to the United States, Sanders stopped holding rallies, and effectively stopped campaigning. Instead, he asked his supporters to donate to charities instead of campaigns. They raised over $3 million for coronavirus relief efforts in just over a month.

Sanders’ decision to drop out of the presidential race comes the day after the Wisconsin Democratic primary, which Republican Governor Tony Evers refused to delay, even in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis. Voters were forced to wait in day-long lines outside a handful of polling stations throughout the state, risking their and each others’ lives to cast their ballots for the Democratic nominee of their choice. Haunting photos of voters in face masks who had to abandon social-distancing rules flooded the internet.

