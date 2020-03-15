Breaking News
Hollywood Life

Joe Biden Commits To Choosing Woman As His Running Mate For Vice President

Joe Biden
Shutterstock
Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the Chuck Hagel Forum in Global Leadership, on the campus of the University of Nebraska-Omaha, in Omaha, Neb Joe Biden, Omaha, USA - 28 Feb 2019
Joe Biden, wife Jill Biden and sister Valerie Biden at a Super Tuesday Presidential Campaign RallyJoe Biden Presidential Election Campaigning, Los Angeles, USA - 03 Mar 2020
A protester at left, is held back by Jill Biden, second from right, and her husband Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, right, during a primary election night rally, in Los AngelesElection 2020 Joe Biden, Los Angeles, USA - 03 Mar 2020
Barack Obama and Joe Biden US Presidential Inauguration, Washington, USA - 20 Jan 2017 US President Barack Obama (L) and Vice President Joe Biden (R) arrive for the Presidential Inauguration of Donald J. Trump as 45th President of the United States at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 20 January 2017. Trump won the 08 November 2016 election to become the next US President. View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
Political News Editor

Former Vice President Joe Biden made it official at the March 15 Democratic debate: he will select a woman to be his running mate if he becomes the 2020 nominee.

Joe Biden‘s hypothetical presidency would guarantee that the United States sees its first female vice president, he said at the March 15 Democratic debate. Biden , 77, and Senator Bernie Sanders, 78, are still neck and neck in the 2020 presidential primaries, but both candidates are already looking forward to the future, when one of them could be the party nominee. While speaking about women’s rights at the Washington, DC, debate, Biden promised that a woman would run on his ticket.  “I commit that I will, in fact, pick a woman to be vice president,” Biden, a former vice president himself, declared. “There are a number of women qualified to be president tomorrow. I would pick a woman to be my vice president.” Sanders would not definitively say if he’d choose a woman as his running mate, but said it would happen “in all likelihood.”

He didn’t give any hints about who he’d like as his running mate, but he has two female former candidates who recently endorsed him: Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, and California Senator Kamala Harris. He pointedly praised another former candidate, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren‘s policies during the debate. Biden also pledged to nominate a black woman to the Supreme Court, saying, “I’m committed that if I am elected president and have an opportunity to appoint someone to the courts, I will appoint the first black woman to the court. It’s required that they have representation now; it’s long overdue.”

Biden has teased potentially picking a female VP in the past, even weighing some potential picks during a November 2019 campaign event in Iowa: “the former assistant attorney general who got fired,” Sally Yates; “the woman who should have been the governor of Georgia,” Stacey Abrams; and “the two senators from the state of New Hampshire,” referring to Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan.

 

If you haven’t registered to vote yet, it’s easy to fix that. Fill out the form below to register and make sure you’re able to support the candidate of your choice in November 2020: