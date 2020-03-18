If you ‘work at the Pentagon,’ Cardi B wants you to give her a ring. The rapper lamented how she’s still on lockdown inside her home as bars, movie theaters and more are temporarily closed in California.

Cardi B, 27, is ready to emerge from quarantine. Donald Trump has discouraged gatherings of more than 10 people across the U.S., while many cities have banned large gatherings altogether in the coming weeks amid the coronavirus outbreak. “I need to know what’s going on. If you fu–ing work at The Pentagon, let a b–ch know because I need to f–ing know. I need to f–ing know,” Cardi ranted in a video filmed from her home, which a fan reposted on March 17. She had more to say.

“I don’t know if you could tell, but I’m losing my fu–ing mind,” Cardi continued. “I want to get dressed up, I want to put a fu–ing lace front on, I want to put my fu–ing expensive outfits and I want to go fu–ing out. And I can’t.”

This isn’t the first coronavirus-related rant that Cardi shared — one of them even landed her on a Chinese news station! Although the Grammy-winner would love nothing more than to step outside her home, she’s taking the threat of this virus seriously. “Government, government, government. You want to know something? I know s–t getting real. Once the stock market starts going low, that’s how I know shit getting real,” Cardi said in another video, shared on March 11. She then asked if this is going to be a “couple months type of s–t.” To answer that, on March 15, the CDC has suggested events of more than 50 people to be cancelled for the next eight weeks.

day 5 of quarantine pic.twitter.com/9CQ7R0v1Yd — jess ❥ (@cardiwonagrammy) March 18, 2020

While Cardi’s coronavirus thoughts have drawn laughs and feelings of camaraderie, one celebrity’s quarantine rant led to Twitter-wide backlash. On March 17, Vanessa Hudgens filmed a video in which she said — much to fans’ shock — ““Um, yeah, ’til July sounds like a bunch of bulls***. I’m sorry, but like, it’s a virus, I get it, like, I respect it, but at the same time I’m like, even if everybody gets it, like yeah, people are going to die, which is terrible but like, inevitable?” Although Vanessa quickly issued an apology afterwards, she could take some notes from Cardi!