Chrissy Teigen Throws Shade At Ivanka Trump On Twitter Over Lack Of ‘Covid Tests’

Presidential adviser and First Daughter Ivanka Trump tweeted about fun things to do at home due to coronavirus self-isolation. Chrissy Teigen then took her to task about finally getting Americans COVID-19 tests.

Since Americans only have access to government-approved coronavirus tests, it’s been hard to tell how widely the pandemic has spread. Since Ivanka Trump is an adviser to her father President Donald Trump, you’d think she’d be hard at work on the issue. Chrissy Teigen threw shade at the 38-year-old for tweeting about ideas of how to play fun games with kids and make meals with them, rather than update citizens about when they can expect to get coronavirus test kits.

On March 17, Ivanka tweeted a pic making a living room home fort with two of her kids and wrote, “home today w/ kids? Plan living room camp out! Throw a bedsheet over some taped together brooms. Plan a menu & ‘pack’ sandwiches, salads (S’mores optional.” Chrissy then retweeted it and asked, “after we quote pack unquote sandwiches can we please have Covid tests.” BURN!

The U.S. government opted not to use coronavirus tests that the World Heath Organization uses, in favor of producing ones inside the country. Unfortunately, that takes time and with the rapid spread of COVID-19 and the fact that it can take days for symptoms to actually show , the tests are desperately needed to determine the extent of the virus’ spread.

after we quote pack unquote sandwiches can we please have Covid tests https://t.co/rMHsfU26Mw — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 18, 2020

During a March 17 White House briefing, coronavirus task force member Admiral Brett Giroir explained, “As we talked about earlier this week, the commercial system is rapidly advancing in the testing capabilities. As of today our public health laboratories, meaning the CDC and the public health labs, have reported out 31,878 tests so almost 32,000 tests. The clinical laboratories, the Association of Clinical Laboratories, have reported out about 27,000 tests, and most importantly of those 27,000 during the cumulative period of time 8,200 of them were yesterday.” That’s still way too few tests for a country with 330 million people! Even celebrities are having problems getting a COVID-19 test. Heidi Klum had been experiencing coronavirus symptoms for days including a cold and chills before she was finally able to get tested.