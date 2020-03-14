Heidi Klum Kisses Husband Tom Kaulitz Through A Glass As They Await COVID-19 Test Results

Heidi Klum has been ‘feeling ill’ since unexpectedly leaving the set of ‘AGT’ just days ago, and is in self-quarantine just to be safe.

Heidi Klum, 46, is taking serious precautions when it comes to potentially infecting her loved ones with COVID-19. The supermodel sweetly kissed her husband Tom Kaulitz, 30, through a glass window in a video posted on Saturday, Mar. 14 after confirming she had fallen ill on the set of America’s Got Talent just days earlier. “Like many of you, I also have been sick all week and, unfortunately, my husband who returned from his tour a couple of days ago is also feeling ill. To be safe, we are staying apart until we get the results of our Coronavirus tests (that we were finally able to get today) back,” she wrote in her lengthy caption.” We don’t want to spread germs and risk others getting sicker… even each other!” she continued.

In the adorable black-and-white video, the pair simultaneously kiss the glass window amid revealing the pair have both decided to quarantine themselves. “As much as I want to embrace him and kiss him, it is more important to do the right thing and not spread further. ❤️ These are strange times… but in these moments, you remember what’s really important- the people you love and keeping them safe,” Heidi continued.

“Social distancing is what we all need to do right now to be responsible citizens of the world. We are all in this together and it is up to us to protect our loved ones, and our neighbors and our communities,” Heidi, who is a mom to Helene, 15, Henry, 14, Johan, 13, and Lou, 10, with ex Seal also wrote. “Please listen to the officials and stay at home if you can and physically distance yourself from other people… especially if you are not feeling well. I see all the beautiful things people are doing for each other all over the globe and that gives me hope! Sending all of you love and positivity and healing vibes… together we can get through this but we need to be proactive so that we can all have a bright and healthy future,” she concluded, adding the hashtags “#socialdistancing #washyourhands #stayput #bekindtoeachother.”

If she does test positive for the Coronavirus, she’ll be joining a growing list of celebrities and public figures, including couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Sophie Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and NBA Stars Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Christian Wood. As a means to prevent further spread, the World Health Organization and the US government are encouraging social distancing — which means cancelled events, online schooling and working from home.