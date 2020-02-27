Heidi Klum, 46, Shares Intimate Pic Of Hubby Tom Kaulitz, 30, Snuggling Up to Her In Bed

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz look SO loved-up in a sizzling new selfie, posted just days after the one year anniversary of their top-secret wedding ceremony.

Heidi Klum, 46, and her hubby Tom Kaulitz, 30, are just as in-love as ever! Days after celebrating their first wedding anniversary, the adorable couple posed for an intimate photo together in bed. Heidi took to Instagram on Feb. 26 to share the sizzling selfie with her 7.1 million followers, which showed the supermodel laying in bed while her musician husband kissed her neck. “Late start to my day. I Love you Tom,” Heidi sweetly captioned the snap, with the red heart and sleepy face emojis. The pair both appeared to be stripped-down in the photo, as Tom’s untamed hair fell down his back. Heidi still managed to look flawless, wearing a gold choker, fine chain necklaces, and a gold bracelet. Her bangs fell effortlessly on her forehead as she went makeup-free and looked totally stunning. She woke up like this, folks!

The couple celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary on Feb. 22, and Heidi posted a sweet video of a shirtless Tom strumming his guitar next to her in bed to celebrate. The pair wed in a top-secret ceremony in California last February — they kept the secret so well that fans didn’t know she was married until six months later! Despite the16-year age gap, Heidi says this marriage is “perfect” for her, telling HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, “I’m just a much happier person. I feel like for the first time I have a partner who I can discuss everything with and someone who shares, you know, duties that we all have in our lives. You know, before I was always on my own with everything. And I don’t know….for the first time I get to experience what it is actually like to have a partner in all 360 with everything.”

The Cologne-native pulled off the impossible task of keeping their nuptials under wraps from fans — but she still tied the knot with Tom in a second, lavish ceremony later in the year. The pair said “I do” for the second time in a fairytale Italian wedding ceremony aboard a luxury yacht in Capri on Aug. 3 2019. Their closest family and friends were in attendance where Heidi stunned in a strapless, flowing gown for the romantic ceremony. These two are a seriously stylish duo!

The pair’s nuptials marked Heidi’s third walk down the aisle: she was previously married to stylist Ric Pipino, 51, from 1997 to 2002, before she wed singer Seal, 56, in 2005. Heidi filed for divorce from Seal in 2012 and the marriage was finalized in 2014. Tom was also previously married: the nuptials mark his second marriage after tying the knot with Hamburg cosmetic entrepreneur and Miss Philippines Germany 2004 Ria Sommerfeld, 38, who he split from in 2016. The supermodel is also mom to four kids — daughters Lou, 10, and Leni, 15, and sons Johan, 13, and Henry, 14.