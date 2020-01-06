Exclusive Interview
Hollywood Life

Heidi Klum, 46, Gushes Over Marriage To New Husband Tom Kaulitz, 30, & Why It Works

Heidi Klum is the happiest she’s ever been with husband of just under one year Tom Kaulitz. She says for the first time she has a partner who is there for her in every way.

Heidi Klum, 46, had two marriages — and four kids — under her belt before meeting Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz, 30. The couple began dating in the spring of 2018 and secretly wed in Feb. of 2019 after getting engaged on Christmas Eve 2018. Nearly a year later, the America’s Got Talent: The Champions judge is telling HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY why this marriage is so different and perfect for her, even with their 16-year age gap.

“I’m just a much happier person. I feel like for the first time I have a partner who I can discuss everything with and someone who shares, you know, duties that we all have in our lives,” Heidi explains. Like Heidi, Tom is German and she’s said in the past that sharing that same heritage helps them understand each other in a different way than with her former partners.

“You know, before I was always on my own with everything. And I don’t know….for the first time I get to experience what it is actually like to have a partner in all 360 with everything,” Heidi continues. It’s a curious statement as she was married to singer Seal, 56, for seven years between 2005-2012 and they share four children, three biological kids including sons Henry, 15, and Johan, 13, as well as daughter Lou, 10, and Heidi’s daughter from a previous relationship Leni, 15, who Seal formally adopted in 2009.

Heidi’s first marriage was in 1997 to stylist Ric Pipino when she first started breaking big as a model. They divorced in 2002 after five years together. The following year Heidi began dating Italian Formula 1 racing billionaire Flavio Briatore, who fathered her eldest daughter Leni. The two broke up while she was pregnant and she began dating Seal before Leni was born. Their relationship was so over the top romantic that they marked every wedding anniversary with elaborate vow renewal ceremonies. But Heidi is clearly the happiest she’s ever been with Tom as her husband, as flowery gestures seem to have nothing on someone who is there for her 24/7.