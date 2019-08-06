Heidi Klum, 46, & Husband Tom Kaulitz, 29: How They Feel About Having Kids After Fairytale Wedding

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz are riding high after their romantic Italian wedding in Capri on August 3! So, now that the ‘I dos’ are through, what’s next for the newlyweds?

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz‘s Capri nuptials were straight out of a fairytale on Saturday. While the model, 46, and musician, 29, continue to bask in marital bliss, there’s no sign of babies on the brain. “Heidi isn’t planning on having kids,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife, EXCLUSIVELY, adding that her decision is not an issue for the newlyweds.

“She’s had conversations with Tom and right now they’re perfect with the love they have for each other and the life they’ve built together,” the insider says, explaining that “having kids isn’t going to dictate their future or relationship one bit.” In fact, Heidi and Tom love the little family they have. “Her kids love Tom and he loves them just the same,” the source adds. The runway veteran is mom to four kids — daughters Lou, and Leni, and sons Johan, and Henry. Tom has no children from his previous marriage or other relationships.

With this being Heidi’s third marriage, she’s focused on happiness and love. “They’re such a force as a couple and love each other so much, and that’s all that matters to them,” the insider says. “If they were to a child into the mix, it wouldn’t be for a long time. It really isn’t on their radar right now.” Nonetheless, “if they go on with their marriage without adding to the family, everything will be totally OK.”

Heidi and Tom got engaged over the holidays last year, she confirmed on Instagram. “I SAID YES,” she captioned a black and white, closeup photo of their smiling faces on Christmas Eve. Heidi showed off her large, square-cut diamond ring in the shot, as she faced the hardware towards the camera.

The newlyweds, who dated for about eight months before they got engaged, reportedly met through a mutual friend on Germany’s Next Top Model, which Heidi hosted from 2006-2017. They made their public debut as a couple at the Cannes amfAR Gala in May 2018.

Heidi was previously married to stylist Ric Pipino from 1997-2002, before she wed singer Seal in 2005. This marks Tom’s second marriage. The Tokyo Hotel musician was previously married to Hamburg cosmetic entrepreneur and Miss Philippines Germany 2004, Ria Sommerfeld, who he split from in 2016.