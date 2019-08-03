Breaking News
Heidi Klum Marries Tom Kaulitz For A Second Time In Glamorous Italian Wedding

Heidi Klum Italy Wedding
Congratulations! After tying the knot in secret, Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz just got married again, this time in a luxurious ceremony aboard a yacht in Capri, Italy! Che bello!

It’s time to say “Wir wünschen Euch eine glückliche Ehe!” or “We wish you a happy marriage!” in German to Heidi Klum, 46. The Cologne-native tied the knot to Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz, 29, in a lavish wedding ceremony in Capri, Italy on Aug. 3, according to People. Heidi looked gorgeous on a yacht in a strapless white gown and veil, while her groom looked dapper in an off-white suit and blue shirt.

Heidi now joins other celebrity couples — Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, etc. — by getting married to the same person twice. Heidi first said “I do” to Tom in February when no one was looking. The two reportedly got married in a secret ceremony in California on Feb. 22, a date that is meaningful for the couple as that’s the anniversary of when they first met. This wedding came just a few months after Tom got down on one knee. “I SAID YES,” Heidi captioned the Dec. 24, 2018, Instagram post that announced their engagement. Two months later, they were legally man and wife.

While Heidi and Tom’s first marriage was a complete surprise, their second nuptials wouldn’t be able to fly under the radar so easily. Shortly after Tom’s twin brother (and Tokio Hotel lead singer) Bill Kaulitz, 29, confirmed that a second wedding was a go, there were reports that it would be held on a “luxury yacht” in Capri. The guest list would reportedly include Heidi’s friend and Top Model co-star Tim Gunn, Twin Peaks star Kyle McLachlan, designer Michael Kors, music icon Simon Cowell, and more. Heidi’s children with her ex-husband, Seal, — Helene, 15, Henry, 14, Johan, 12, and Lou, 9 – were expected to have “significant roles” in the ceremony.

Ahead of the wedding, the couple planned for “a lavish wedding breakfast to be had at a beachside restaurant,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It will be quaint and very easy for all because they are going all out on Saturday.” No kidding. The yacht that the couple chartered, the Christina O, is about 100m/343-feet long, which makes it the 45th largest yacht in the world. It’s the same yacht that Princess Grace Kelly and Jacqueline Kennedy Onasis used to host their wedding receptions to Prince Rainier III and Aristotle Onassis, respectively.

The yacht has a helipad, restaurant, ballroom, music room, cinema, spa and state apartment. However, its most important feature is its swimming pool. The fantail pool with a blue Minoan bull mosaic can be drained and flipped over, transforming into a disco-style dance floor. It’s perfect for dancing the night away with your brand new husband. Congratulations, Heidi!