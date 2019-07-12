Tom Kaulitz’s twin, Bill, just confirmed that a ‘big wedding’ is happening between the Tokio Hotel rocker and Heidi Klum! It will reportedly be hosted on a ‘luxury yacht’ in Italy, and ‘over 100’ people are invited.

Heidi Klum, 46, and Tom Kaulitz, 29, are hopping on-board Hollywood’s two wedding bandwagon (ahem, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas). After already saying “I do” in a reported secret ceremony on Feb. 22, they’re getting ready to say those two words again — this time, on a friend’s “luxury yacht” in Capri in Aug. 2019, according to DailyMailTV. While the location has yet to be officially disclosed, Tom’s twin brother and bandmate Bill Kaulitz confirmed that a second wedding is a go! On July 12, Bill revealed that he threw a three-day bachelor party in Las Vegas that included such activities like jets, gambling and dune buggies before the “big wedding.”

The second wedding is apparently going to be a full house, as Heidi’s Next Top Model co-judge Tim Gunn, Twin Peaks star Kyle McLachlan, designer Michael Kors, America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell, and Tom’s bandmates were reportedly sent invites — in total, “over 100” people were invited, DailyMailTV claimed. Heidi’s children with her ex-husband Seal, 56 — Helene, 15, Henry, 14, Johan, 12, and Lou, 9 — are also said to be on that guest list and will have “significant roles” in the ceremony, a friend of Heidi and Tom’s told the outlet. HollywoodLife has reached out to Heidi and Tom’s reps for comment, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

As for why Tom and Heidi reportedly picked Italy for their next wedding’s destination instead of their native Germany, the newlyweds vacationed in Capri in Aug. 2018 and it’s where “they realized they were soulmates,” the anonymous friend told DailyMailTV.

Even more details came forward on Heidi and Tom’s hush-hush wedding that happened nearly five months ago, during which they reportedly obtained a confidential marriage certificate in California, according to public records that People read. “It was purely an impulsive, in the moment thing. They need a marriage license in the US to make things legal here before their summer nuptials, but they went a step further and said their ”I dos’ to one another,” the friend explained to DailyMailTV, who also pointed out that the nuptials fell on Tom and Heidi’s one-year anniversary.

That’s right — Heidi and Tom have only been together for just about a year and a half now! They publicly made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Cannes amfAR Gala in May 2018, and Tom popped the big question in time for Christmas Eve 2018.