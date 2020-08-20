Watch
Steph & Ayesha Curry’s Daughter Ryan, 5, Hilariously Says She Has ‘Go To The Bathroom’ During DNC Appearance — Watch

Ayesha & Steph Curry
SplashNews
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry hugs his daughter Riley after Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif., Monday, June 12, 2017. The Warriors won 129-120 to win the NBA championship. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Ayesha Curry, Steph Curry, Riley Curry and Ryan Curry'The Lion King' film premiere, Arrivals, Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Jul 2019
Ayesha Curry, right, wife of Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, holds daughter Ryan as they arrive at the NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2015, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, center, and his wife Ayesha celebrate after the Warriors beat the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals in Oakland, Calif., Monday, May 30, 2016. The Warriors won 96-88. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, Pool) View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
5-year-old Ryan stole the show during Steph & Ayesha Curry’s DNC appearance, hilariously saying that she ‘can’t be quiet’!

Steph Curry, 32, and Ayesha Curry, 31, have the cutest kids ever! The couple’s 5-year-old daughter Ryan and 8-year-old daughter Riley appeared alongside their mom and dad at the Democratic National Convention for a candid conversation about politics, and Ryan definitely brought the laughs. “Every election is important — this election is especially important because of social justices right now, racial inequality — but also because we have children,” Ayesha poignantly noted to the audience, before Ryan cut on.

“Excuse me, mommy? I need to to to the bathroom,” Ryan announced right in front of the cameras. When you have to go, toy have to go! Prior to her interruption, the couple’s only daughter was on a roll as she confessed that she just “can’t be quiet,” in response to her mom saying “Let’s jump in, shall we?” The Seasoned Life author then encouraged Ryan to use her voice, saying “I don’t want you to be quiet, I want you to say whatever is on your mind!”

Ryan and Riley didn’t stop there, also sharing what they think the President should do as part of his or her job. “To tell what happened to the world,” Ryan sweetly said, while big sister Riley added, “Keep the environment safe.” The eldest Curry sibling added that she thinks the President should have “a very kind personality,” and that she would “like to see them taking care of the Earth and the people.” Do we have a future politician on our hands?

Steph & Ayesha Curry's family
Steph and Ayesha Curry pose with their daughters Riley, 8, and Ryan. 5. (SplashNews)

“We want to ensure that our kids live in a nation live in a nation that is safe, healthy and fair. So this election,” Ayesha said, “we’re voting for Joe Biden,” Steph finished, reaffirming their support of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. “Do you know who’s running for President?” Steph then asked his two daughters, as Riley confidently responded “Joe Biden and…” not remembering Donald Trump‘s name. “Exactly!” Ayesha joked.

“What would you say if you knew Joe Biden was going to have a woman as a vice president?” Steph then asked a smiling Riley. “Surprised and happy. There’s not a lot of women being president and helping alongside the president,” the 8-year-old said, correctly answering that the President of the United States lives in the White House and in Washington, D.C.