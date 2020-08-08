Ayesha Curry took to Instagram to share an adorable video of her look-alike daughters, Riley and Ryan, showing off a ‘MOOD’ while posing and dancing to Beyonce on the back of a pickup truck.

Ayesha Curry, 31, got her Instagram followers’ attention when she posted the cutest video and pic of her daughters being cheeky for the camera, which included a dance session to Beyonce‘s “Already”, on Aug. 7. The actress, who shares three children with husband Stephen Curry, 32, also added a fun caption to the video, which features Riley, 8, and Ryan, 5, busting moves while on the back of a pickup truck and showing off stylish outfits, including a yellow and white floral patterned top and short set and a Burberry patterned dress under a denim jacket, and sunglasses. “A little Saturday inspiration. 🖤 My baby girls. They are LOVING ‘Black Is King’,” the caption read.

The pic, which can be seen below, was posted on Aug. 8 and featured the girls in the same outfits and on the same pickup truck as they showed off fierce poses. “MOOD 🤎Ishi’s daughters,” Ayesha captioned that one. It didn’t take long for fans to comment on both the posts once they were published and of course they were a big hit!

“Oh yess!!!!! Look at the QUEENS GETTING IT!” one follower wrote. “Riley get it!” another exclaimed. “They are soooo adorable!!!💛,” a third said.

When Ayesha’s not spending time being a proud mom and showing off her two incredible girls, she’s taking in romantic days with Stephen. The loving wife celebrated her nine-year wedding anniversary with the Golden State Warriors player on July 30 and shared a stunning photo of the two of them enjoying a smooch while sitting on rocks in front of the ocean. “So grateful for every day God gifts us,” she wrote in the caption while also indicating her hunky hubby took the pic by using the self-timer on his phone.

The lovebirds also enjoy loving on their youngest child Canon, 2, and celebrated his birthday on July 2. Ayesha posted a smiling pic of him posing in a black T-shirt that had the word “two” written on it and green patterned pants. “PRINCE OF THE HOUSE. CANON JACK,” she captioned the sweet photo.