Ayesha Curry Gives Husband Steph A Romantic Kiss During Their Early Morning Bike Ride — See Pics

Steph and Ayesha Curry have been spending plenty of quality time with their kids while in quarantine, but recently took a break for a morning bike ride.

Ayesha Curry, 31, is officially “sold” on getting up early to bike ride with her adoring hubby Steph Curry, 32. The gorgeous mom-of-three took to Instagram on July 17 to share a snap of herself offering the NBA star a kiss, as they donned some serious athletic attire. “Tried an early morning bike date… I’m sold. I love being on this adventure with you @stephencurry30,” she captioned the snap, adding a heart emoji, and a face with the tongue sticking out. The first photo showed Ayesha in a skintight, black lycra top with matching bike shorts.

Knowing the importance of safety, she donned a black helmet and pulled her dark tresses to one side in a pretty braid. She accessorized with pink sneakers, black riding gloves, and an Apple Watch. She also stayed hydrated with a Camel Pack on her back. Her athlete hubby rocked a long-sleeved blue top with black bike shorts. He also wore a helmet and gloves. In the second pic, a selfie taken by Steph, Ayesha pouted at her hubby, as if to offer him a smooch.

“This is too cute,” one fan wrote, while another commented on how the bike ride had inspired them, “Definitely going to try this with the hubby! Kids free and burning calories with the Boo.” Ayesha recently opened up about her fitness journey, revealing she dropped 35 pounds and showed off her toned figure. “I started my fitness journey because I wanted to be strong and healthy for myself and the people who depend on me,” she wrote on July 8.

“But it was important that I did it my way, which meant I needed working out to fit in my life, NOT take me away from it. I hate the term balance, because I don’t think there’s any formula that works for everyone, but I do believe that creating time for yourself to exercise is never time wasted. So I went to work finding ways to incorporate healthy habits into my busy schedule, and picked up a few tricks along the way (easy 10-minute workouts, fast healthy recipes, etc.).”

The celebrity chef also wrote that she had been in the gym since January doing “heavy HIIT, Hella cardio, floor work.” When she isn’t in the gym however, she’s spending quality time with her three kids: Riley, 7, Ryan, 4, and Canon, 2. Their youngest, Canon, recently celebrated his 2nd birthday on July 3.