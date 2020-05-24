Ayesha Curry, 31, Stuns In Gorgeous New Bikini Pics After Launching Her ‘Sweet July’ Magazine

Ayesha Curry has a lot to celebrate lately, one being her incredibly toned bod which she showed off on Instagram!

Bikinis appear to be a common item that many A-list stars have been rocking during quarantine and Ayesha Curry is no exception! The 31-year-old looked absolutely stunning in a green version of the popular swim wear in a new set of IG photos posted on Saturday, May 24. She didn’t have to hire a photographer for the snaps as her hunky husband Steph, 32, did it all by himself. Ayesha struck two different but very sultry poses for the camera where she looked directly into it in one and off into the distance in another. The mother-of-three, who constantly shares pics of her adorable children Riley, 7, Ryan, 4, and Canon, 1, was asked “how in the world” she doesn’t have stretch marks by one fan. “Oh I deffffffinitely do,” she responded. “All over my thighs and my sides.”

Quarantine has been a time for Ayesha to celebrate in many different ways. For one, Steph has been home since the NBA season has been suspended over the worldwide pandemic so she’s been able to post a lot more adorable moments of them together, both with and without her kids. She’s also kept her business hat on by launching her first ever magazine called Sweet July in April.

The debut issue, where she stunned on the cover in a yellow tulle ensemble, dove into many lifestyle-related topics including throwing an epic ladies brunch to the best beauty and style picks for the spring and summer and so much more. “It’s been an insane 6 months watching this first issue come together,” she wrote on April 21. “I’m so grateful for this opportunity and hope it provides an escape during these uncertain times. I’ll be sharing bits and pieces throughout the next little bit and diving more in depth on some of the stories!”

Let’s not forget about the romance that Ayesha & Steph often display online. The longtime married couple, who will be celebrating their 9th wedding anniversary this July, enjoyed an at-home date night in late April where they admitted to being “still smitten” with one another all this time later.