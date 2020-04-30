Ayesha & Steph Curry Kiss During At-Home Date Night: ‘Still Smitten’

After nearly nine years of marriage, Steph and Ayesha Curry’s relationship is still going strong — and they proved it with some PDA during their quarantine date night.

Even though Stephen Curry and his wife, Ayesha Curry, have three young kids at home, they’re still making time for date night amidst the coronavirus quarantine. The couple spent some alone time together on April 29, and Ayesha documented it on her Instagram Story. They dressed up for the at-home occasion, with Steph rocking a blazer and Ayesha in an all-black ensemble. The cookbook author skipped the glam, though, and showed off her natural, glowing skin instead with a makeup-free face.

Ayesha posted a close-up boomerang video of herself and Steph from the date night, where they’re all smiles while kissing on the lips. “Still smitten,” she captioned the video. Considering Steph and Ayesha have been together for so long, it’s amazing to see them still taking the time for romance like this! The two actually met when they were just teenagers and attended the same church camp. However, they didn’t get together romantically until years later, when Steph was in L.A. for an award show and decided to pursue Ayesha, who was living there at the time.

The lovebirds tied the knot in July 2011, and their first daughter, Riley, was born the following year. They welcomed another daughter, Ryan, in 2015, as well as a son, Canon, in 2018.

Throughout quarantine, Ayesha has been giving fans a glimpse inside her family’s home life via social media. She’s shared pics and videos of her workouts, the kids dancing, family meal prep and much more. It’s quite a bonding experience for this crew!