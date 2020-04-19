Steph & Ayesha Curry’s Kids Ryan, 4, & Canon, 1, Dance Their Hearts Out While He Plays The Drums

Steph and Ayesha Curry’s youngest children showed off their adorable dance movies during their time in quarantine.

Here is something that will truly brighten your day! Steph and Ayesha Curry‘s kids Ryan, 4, and Canon, 1, spent a wonderful day inside perfecting the art of dance on Saturday, April 19. The television personality posted an adorable Instagram story of their children busting a movie while their father played the drums. Both had their own individual style when it came to how they approached his beats with Ryan jumping up and down and spinning her right arm around. She looked precious in a white t-shirt and a pair of jeans with her curls flailing about. Canon, on the other hand, stole focus from his older sister by hopping around behind her while moving his arms all about. He at one point paused and smiled for his mommy who no doubt was giving him much encouragement as she filmed!

Celebrity kids have been taking over social media lately with their singing and dancing abilities while they are stuck at home. T.I. & Tiny‘s baby girl Heiress Harris, 4, became the Beyonce of her little girl group when she lip synced with her friends to the TLC track “No Scrubs” over the weekend. “When your baby wanna do her own thang!,” Tiny captioned the funny clip.

Speaking of Beyonce, her eldest child Blue Ivy Carter, 8, delivered a fascinating hand washing PSA video that her grandmother Tina Knowles, 66, posted on Instagram. You don’t see Blue’s face throughout but she did manage to wear a colorful pink manicure during her tutorial. “Hey y’all! Since we’re stuck at home I have this little DIY experiment that you can do at home too,” the clip began before she went into the best ways to wash your hands during the coronavirus pandemic.

Let’s not forget about Khloe Kardashian‘s daughter True Thompson either. Her baby girl, who just turned 2 on Sunday, April 12, has been living her best life over the past month by doing every day things like jumping on the trampoline, blowing bubbles into the wind and enjoying all her toys inside her massive playhouse.