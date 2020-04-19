Blue Ivy Carter, 8, Is Hailed By Fans As A ‘Brilliant Young Queen’ Over Her Hand Washing PSA Video

Fans were super impressed by Blue Ivy Carter after she demonstrated how to wash your hands properly in an amazing PSA video!

Blue Ivy Carter, 8, is here to take care of your hand washing needs while quarantined and we are here for it! Her proud grandmother Tina Knowles, 66, posted a minute-long Instagram video of the youngster demonstrating her best tips on how to wash your hands to avoid to the coronavirus on Saturday, April 18. You don’t see Blue’s face throughout but she did manage to wear a colorful pink manicure during her tutorial. “Hey y’all! Since we’re stuck at home I have this little DIY experiment that you can do at home too,” the clip began. “This is why its important to wash your hands.”

“So I have a mixture of a lot of different types of soap inside of this and this is the coronavirus or any virus… its just pepper,” she continued while showing what each product was designed for on the table. “So you’re going to want to stick your finger inside of the mixture of soaps, make sure you get a lot on there, then put your finger in it and the virus goes out. This is why it’s very important to wash your hands cuz if you wash your hands your hands will stay clean. But if you keep your hands dirty you might get sick.” Blue finished the video on an upbeat note, exclaiming, “So, peace out! I hope you guys are staying safe, wash your hands extra and please stay at home. Love y’all! Bye.”

How impressive! Fans thought so too as they lined Tina’s comments section with nothing but compliments for Blue. “She speaks so well. Such a bright little girl,” one follower wrote while another chimed in with, “This brilliant young queen.” Her parents Beyonce, 38, and Jay-Z, 50, were also praised by others who thought they were doing an excellent job raising her.

Blue had another magical moment happen in early March when she congratulated LeBron James, 35, after he and his Los Angeles Lakers team won their game. She was rocking long cornrows for the casual outing, along with black leggings, an oversized jean jacket — with Blue written on the back — and a super trendy pair of Fendi’s Rockoko logo combat boots.