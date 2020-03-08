Watch
Blue Ivy, 8, Sports Long Hair Congratulating LeBron James With Jay-Z After Lakers Win — Watch

Beyonce and Jay-Z’s daughter looked so grown up as she sat courtside with her dad at the Lakers game!

Blue Ivy Carter may only be 8-years-old, but she’s a style icon in the making! Attending the Lakers vs. Clippers game at Staples Center on Sunday, Mar. 8, we caught a glimpse of Blue and dad Jay-Z, 50, congratulating LeBron James (who plays for the Lakers) on his win! After hugging and exchanging pleasantries with Jay, LeBron shook Blue’s hand and gave her a gentle pat on the shoulder. Blue was confident and poised as she talked to the NBA superstar, and totally acted like one of the adults.

Beyonce‘s little girl was looking SO grown up for the outing, and we can’t get over how much she’s starting to resemble her gorgeous mama! Blue was rocking long cornrows for the casual outing, along with black leggings, an oversized jean jacket — with Blue written on the back — and a super trendy pair of Fendi’s Rockoko logo combat boots. Jay showed some Lakers love in a team-inspired cap by streetwear brand Rhude, a gray sweater that read “Avant Garde” and his usual iced out chain and watch.

Blue was all-smiles as talked to LeBron — who towered over her at 6’9″ — and at one point got a little bashful! While it was difficult to the entire conversation, she seemed to for a signed basketball and then imitated some of his moves as she hung onto her electric blue wallet! How sweet. “You want a ball from me? Okay I got you! I got you!” LeBron sweetly exclaimed back. “Alright? You got school on Monday?” he then asked, adding, “I’m taking you out of school on Monday.” It sounds like fangirl Blue is about to be in for the surprise of her life, and we can’t wait to see what stops LeBron pulls out!

The look on Blue’s face was literally everything as LeBron walked away. Though she’s the daughter of two of the most famous people in the world, it was so cute to see her a little starstruck.