Happy Birthday Blue Ivy: The Most Adorable Photos Of Beyonce & Jay-Z’s 8-Year-Old

Happy Birthday! Blue Ivy is ringing in her eighth birthday with her famous family today and what better way to celebrate than looking back at Beyonce and Jay-Z’s eldest cutest moments!

Time goes by so quickly — Blue Ivy Carter is another year older! That’s right, it was a whole eight years ago when Beyonce, 38, and Jay-Z, 50, welcomed their first child together and our lives have genuinely never been the same. Since then, the couple welcomed their twins — Sir and Rumi, 2 — but Blue holds a special place as the musical duo’s eldest child! The rambunctious tot celebrates her birthday every year a week after New Year’s Day, and her 2019 was really such a monumental time. Not only did Blue get to attend the premiere of The Lion King with her mom in July 2019 wearing custom-made Alexander McQueen ensembles, she was also featured on Beyonce’s album The Lion King: The Gift with a gorgeous rendition of her song “Brown Skin Girl.” This past year, Blue really showed us that she is essentially growing up to be her mom’s mini-me in both fashion and love of music! But there are even more moments that fans are looking back on as the eight-year-old grows one year older.

Who could forget when she made her Coachella debut in the best way possible by waving adorably at the crowd from the front row in 2018? As if that wasn’t cute enough, the newly-minted eight-year-old also threw up her dad’s signature Roc hand sign at one of her mom’s shows. What a little legend! But when she had to see her parents ‘in bed’ together during a visual on their OTR II Tour, she was horrified to say the least. Blue covered her eyes and hid — ever the bashful little one! So, clearly, the girl’s got some spunk and personality. We bet she’s such a fun big sister!

While Beyonce doesn’t show her twins off in the public eye very often, she did give a glimpse of them having a sweet moment with their older sister in 2018. They were on the set of their mom’s Vogue shoot — NBD, right? — when Blue could be seen in a behind-the-scenes video leaning over to kiss either Sir or Rumi on the cheek. In another quick snippet of footage, one of the babies was laughing with her. What a tender moment!

But today is all about Blue! We bet she will have some sort of amazing birthday bash for her eighth, so until then, take a look at the gallery above to celebrate Beyonce and Jay-Z’s daughter!