Happy Birthday Blue Ivy: The Most Adorable Photos Of Beyonce & Jay-Z’s 8-Year-Old

Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Blue Ivy Carter enjoys a pony ride at the pumpkin patch with friends. Blue Ivy's parents, Beyonce and Jay Z, are no where to be seen as their eldest daughter enjoys the fun ride. Shot on 10/19/18. Pictured: Blue Ivy Carter BACKGRID USA 20 OCTOBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Singer Beyonce Knowles is seen slipping out a back exit after shopping with her daughter Blue Ivy at Barneys New York in Beverly Hills. Blue Ivy sported super long braids for the outing and held on to the rail so as not to slip in her clunky platform sneakers while mom kept it casual in sweats with her hoodie pulled up. *Shot on October 14, 2019* Pictured: Beyonce Knowles, Blue Ivy BACKGRID USA 14 OCTOBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beyonce, Blue Ivy Carter. Beyonce, a cast member in "The Lion King," poses with her daughter Blue Ivy at the premiere of the film at the El Capitan Theatre, in Los Angeles World Premiere of "The Lion King" - Red Carpet, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Jul 2019
Cannes, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - FRANCE - Beyonce and Jay Z spend the day out with their daughter Blue Ivy. The family is seen enjoying the afternoon at LA Guerite Restaurant before heading back to their yacht. Bey’s fans have been speculating that the superstar is pregnant again after photos from her recent show in Rome showed what may be a possible bump. Beyonce at one point reportedly rubbed her stomach and smiled at the audience before walking away leaving fans guessing if the gesture meant she and Jay Z were expanding the family. Beyonce was seen enjoying a stroll hand in hand with Jay Z in a loose fitting dress that accentuated her cleavage and covered up her middle. Pictured: Beyonce, Jay Z BACKGRID USA 12 JULY 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: One Shot / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
Happy Birthday! Blue Ivy is ringing in her eighth birthday with her famous family today and what better way to celebrate than looking back at Beyonce and Jay-Z’s eldest cutest moments!

Time goes by so quickly — Blue Ivy Carter is another year older! That’s right, it was a whole eight years ago when Beyonce, 38, and Jay-Z, 50, welcomed their first child together and our lives have genuinely never been the same. Since then, the couple welcomed their twins — Sir and Rumi, 2 — but Blue holds a special place as the musical duo’s eldest child! The rambunctious tot celebrates her birthday every year a week after New Year’s Day, and her 2019 was really such a monumental time. Not only did Blue get to attend the premiere of The Lion King with her mom in July 2019 wearing custom-made Alexander McQueen ensembles, she was also featured on Beyonce’s album The Lion King: The Gift with a gorgeous rendition of her song “Brown Skin Girl.” This past year, Blue really showed us that she is essentially growing up to be her mom’s mini-me in both fashion and love of music! But there are even more moments that fans are looking back on as the eight-year-old grows one year older.

Who could forget when she made her Coachella debut in the best way possible by waving adorably at the crowd from the front row in 2018? As if that wasn’t cute enough, the newly-minted eight-year-old also threw up her dad’s signature Roc hand sign at one of her mom’s shows. What a little legend! But when she had to see her parents ‘in bed’ together during a visual on their OTR II Tour, she was horrified to say the least. Blue covered her eyes and hid — ever the bashful little one! So, clearly, the girl’s got some spunk and personality. We bet she’s such a fun big sister!

While Beyonce doesn’t show her twins off in the public eye very often, she did give a glimpse of them having a sweet moment with their older sister in 2018. They were on the set of their mom’s Vogue shoot — NBD, right? — when Blue could be seen in a behind-the-scenes video leaning over to kiss either Sir or Rumi on the cheek. In another quick snippet of footage, one of the babies was laughing with her. What a tender moment!

Blue Ivy Carter and her mom Beyonce attend the July 9, 2019 premiere of ‘The Lion King’ in Los Angeles [Shutterstock].
But today is all about Blue! We bet she will have some sort of amazing birthday bash for her eighth, so until then, take a look at the gallery above to celebrate Beyonce and Jay-Z’s daughter!